Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, July 12), Adam found out that he was the father of Sarah’s baby.

However, it was then revealed that Sarah had lied to him and didn’t actually know if this was true.

Now, a new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Adam could discover that he’s infertile and that’s how the truth will come out.

Adam was overjoyed by the news (Credit: ITV)

Sarah told Adam that the baby was his

Last night, Adam had a panic attack in court as he worried about the paternity test results. Dee-Dee suggested ringing Sarah but Adam didn’t want her to.

Back at the flat, Dee-Dee called on Adam and told Sarah about his panic attack.

He brought up the topic of a potential abortion if the baby turned out to be Damon’s. Sarah then told him that he didn’t need to worry about that making Adam jump to conclusions that he was the baby daddy.

Sarah didn’t want to upset him and went along with the idea, pretending that she’d received a phone call revealing Adam to be the father.

However, Sarah then went outside and ripped up an unopened letter with the paternity results in before binning it, uncertain of who the baby daddy actually was.

A fan reckons that Adam could be infertile (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Adam infertile?

A new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Adam could discover that he’s infertile meaning that the baby isn’t his.

#Corrie it’ll probably turn out that Adam is infertile — Emma Dale-Sugden 🎩👒 (@EmmaDale022) July 12, 2023

A Coronation Street fan shared their fan theory to Twitter, writing: “It’ll probably turn out that Adam is infertile.”

But, if so, this would mean that the baby isn’t his. What would this mean for Adam and Sarah?

Is Adam infertile? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Could Adam be infertile?

Adam’s been desperate for a baby of his own for quite a while. Now, he’s delighted that the baby is ‘his’ (well, at least that’s what Sarah’s told him).

But, is the baby actually his? Could Adam soon discover that he’s infertile?

