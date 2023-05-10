Coronation Street fan theory: Abi is plotting revenge and will bring Aaron down

Over in Coronation Street, Abi has been defending Aaron despite Amy’s rape allegations. She’s even let Aaron live with her.

Abi’s refused to believe Amy and has stood by Aaron’s side. But, could things be about to change for Abi and Aaron?

Now, a new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Abi could turn her back on Aaron and actually be the one to bring him down.

Abi has supported Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Abi has defended Aaron

In Weatherfield, Abi found out about Amy’s rape allegations after Tracy put posters all over the Street to get back at Aaron.

Aaron told Abi that Amy wanted to have sex with him, they were both drunk and he promised that he didn’t rape her.

Abi believed Aaron and took him in, allowing him to live with her despite these allegations. When the police dropped the case, Abi continued to defend Aaron.

She’s even risked losing her friendship with Tracy as a result, siding with Aaron instead of Tracy’s daughter, Amy.

Now, a new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Abi could do a major U-Turn and be the one to bring Aaron down.

A new fan theory suggests that Abi will bring Aaron down (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Abi to bring Aaron down?

On TikTok, a Coronation Street fan has conjured up a theory that Abi could be the one to bring Aaron down.

A fan edit was made on TikTok showing Abi watching Aaron and Mia discuss Amy’s allegations. Abi was sitting in her car, looking concerned.

The video then said: “She knows and I know she knows,” with the caption being: “Deep down Abi knows she’s just biding her time.”

Another fan on Twitter added to this theory, writing: “I think Abi knows that Aaron is lying. I think she’s playing the long game and is going to be the one to get him to admit his crime.”

I think Abi knows that Aaron is lying. I think she's playing the long game and is going to be the one to get him to admit his crime. #Corrie — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) May 5, 2023

But, does Abi know that Aaron raped Amy? Will she contribute to his downfall? Is she planning her revenge?

Will Abi bring Aaron down? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Could Abi bring Aaron down?

Currently, Abi is making out like she’s Aaron’s biggest supporter. However, is she just waiting to get her revenge?

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Abi and Tyrone fire Aaron when they read Amy’s online statement. Will Aaron lose everything as even Abi turns her back on him?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

