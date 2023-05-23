Last night’s episode of Coronation Street saw youngster Eliza Woodrow make a dangerous enemy as she came between Hope Stape and boyfriend Sam Blakeman. But, as the scenes aired, one fan theorised that there might be something more to Eliza than meets the eye.

Is ‘something off’ about little Eliza? Our eagle-eyed Corrie fan certainly seems to think so.

Hope sabotaged Roy and Sam’s science experiment (Credit: ITV)

“It’s not me, it’s you” – Sam dumps Hope with savage put-down

This story kicked off as Hope attempted to sabotage Eliza’s birthday party. After Hope gave all of Eliza’s friends the wrong date, the youngsters were forced to hold a second attempt at a party at the Speed Daal.

Watching Eliza and Sam together made Hope feel pangs of jealousy – causing her to act out again. When she learned that Sam and Roy were planning to showcase a science experiment for the party, Hope plotted revenge.

While the other children were distracted, Hope added extra chemicals to Roy and Sam’s experiment. This caused their showcase to burst into flames, shocking and terrifying their surprised audience.

Hope has grown jealous of Sam spending time with Eliza (Credit: ITV)

Back home, Sam racked his brains as to what could have gone wrong. It was then that Hope confessed she had sabotaged the experiment, adding extra potassium.

Sam then dumped Hope, with the brutal put-down “it’s not me, it’s you.” Is this really the end for Hope and Sam?

She looks innocent, but could Eliza give demon child Hope a run for her money? (Credit: ITV)

Is something ‘off’ about Eliza?

While firebrand Hope is sure not to react well to being dumped, one Coronation Street viewer wondered whether there might be more to the storyline. Could Eliza be hiding something?

“Where is this Hope/Sam/Eliza triangle going? I think it’s more than jealousy. She acts all sweetness and light but now and again, Eliza’s mask slips. Something is off about that girl and I think Hope sussed her out straight away!” this fan theorised on Twitter.

Where is this Hope/Sam/Eliza triangle going? I think it’s more than jealousy. She acts all sweetness and light but now and again, Eliza’s mask slips. Something is off about that girl and I think Hope sussed her out straight away! #Corrie — Wokie McWokeflake 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ChloeJones1983) May 22, 2023

How will Hope react to being dumped? (Credit: ITV)

Hope vs Eliza: Battle of the brats?

Hope was left devastated as Sam dumped her. But what’s next for the pair – could Sam move on to a new sweetheart?

If so, it’s likely that problem child Hope will seek revenge on them both. This year’s episodes of the soap have seen Hope grow increasingly dangerous and unpredictable – wielding a hammer against bullies at school, and attempting to have Kirk’s dog put down.

But, if our soap fan’s theory is to be believed, Eliza may not take Hope’s machinations lying down. Could Hope have met her match?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!