Coronation Street ‘lines up explosive trial and wedding for Britain’s Got Talent final week’

Coronation Street is lining up an explosive week this summer. The ITV soap usually goes all out during the Britain’s Got Talent live finale week.

And this year looks set to be no different. While it’s not yet known whether the soap will air at a post-watershed 9pm slot as has previously happened, there have been hints at what is to come.

Gemma Winter’s wedding looks set to take pride of place during Coronation Street’s big week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street lines up big stories for Britain’s Got Talent final week

Filming pictures taken over the last few weeks from on-location shoots and obtained by Digital Spy have revealed two major storylines coming to a head. And with Coronation Street filming weeks in advance, it looks likely they will happen at the end of May.

First us is Gemma Winter’s long-awaited wedding to Chesney Brown. The couple are set to tie the knot in a special ceremony using money given to them by her twin Paul.

Viewers know that Paul Foreman is currently hiding the news that he has motor neurone disease. He has yet to confide in his family. But will he at the wedding?

Meanwhile filming was also spotted going on at a court house as the acid attack trial kicked off. Daisy Midgeley’s stalker Justin faces the court for his horror attack on Ryan Connor.

Will Justin be found guilty? Or will he get away with putting Daisy and Ryan through hell?

Next week the soap will revisit the storyline when he appears in court to plead on the acid attack charges. As Daisy can’t bring herself to attend Justin’s court hearing, Daniel attends and reports back to Daisy that Justin has pleaded not guilty.

Justin’s court case could take centre stage during BGT week on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Justin pleads not guilty

Daisy is devastated and heads to the hospital to tell Ryan and Alya the awful news. Ryan confesses that he’s worried about having to go over everything again in court.

Alya vows to support Ryan through the process and fight against Justin, with Ryan revealing that he loves her. Later on, Daisy tries to distract Ryan by bringing Crystal into the hospital to visit him. He’s grateful to be discussing Ibiza rather than the acid attack.

It gives him the confidence to look at his face for the first time without bandages. But when he sees his new reality Ryan is devastated and flees the hospital.

Will he be found? And will his friends and family be able to support him through his ordeal?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

