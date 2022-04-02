Coronation Street set for SIX major exits next week

Coronation Street is set for SIX major exits next week.

The ITV soap will say goodbye to two characters permanently, while the cobbles will lose four more residents.

Emma Brooker will exit Coronation Street next week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street exits coming next week

Viewers will watch next week as Emma Brooker leaves the cobbles for good, after actress Alexandra Mardell quit the soap.

Emma has been secretly dating – and falling for – Jon, the grandson of the man she and Faye Windass killed.

And next week he will discover the shocking truth.

Just after asking her to move to Australia with him.

With Jon leaving for a new life Down Under, will Emma be going with him? Or will she be being locked up in prison for Ted’s killing?

However, Alexandra teased: “Is she off to prison? What’s gonna happen? I don’t know how she would get on with that.”

But as well as Emma and Jon, four more characters will be leaving the cobbles next week.

However – they won’t be leaving the show.

Next week will see Fiz Stape move away from the street she’s called home for 21 years.

Fiz will be leaving the cobbles too – but not the show (Credit: ITV)

She will take her daughters Hope and Ruby to move in to her new house with new love Phill.

Leaving behind ex Tyrone Dobbs, the new family will move into a huge posh house elsewhere in Weatherfield.

However, fans are convinced Fiz is making a major mistake.

They are sure Phill is planning to scam her and rinse her of the cash from selling up number nine.

Corrie viewers concerned for Fiz

One said: “Going to end up bad, I think Phil is a con man. It’s all going to end in tears – he’s a wrong ‘un!”

Another added: “If the house was going in a joint name… Phill is definitely up to something.”

