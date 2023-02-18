Coronation Street exit for favourite as actor reveals he has embraced religion

Coronation Street has revealed a shock exit for another character as Zeedan Nazir decided to leave the cobbles behind for a new life in London.

In last night’s episode (Friday February 17) Zeedan’s family arranged for a reunion with his estranged wife.

They then departed the cobbles together.

Zeedan Nazir said goodbye to Coronation Street last night (Credit: ITV)

“Hello Zee,” Marrium said as she walked back into his life.

Zeedan had refused to go back to London to be with his estranged wife over his worries that Alya and Yasmeen wouldn’t be able to cope without him.

But they assured him that wasn’t the case.

Alya added: “Here’s the special that you wanted and if you don’t seize the day then you’re an even bigger idiot than I thought.

“I told you I’m not struggling. I feel almost normal. I’m stronger than you think.”

Yasmeen added: “I too am stronger than you think.

Has Zeedan left Coronation Street?

“I’ll be fine, as will Speed Daal. My sweet boy, we cannot be the reason for you not finding happiness. Go, fly.”

“You better visit,” Zeedan replied as he agreed to go and live his life in London.

However while Zeedan has gone, The Sun reports that actor Qasim Akhtar has not completely left the soap.

But the newspaper says he will be seen only occasionally during visits from London.

It comes after Qasim revealed he had re-embraced his faith and found Islam again.

He wrote on Instagram: “August 2020 after years of over indulgence, procrastination, people pleasing, self doubt, bad company, anxiety, wrong decisions and just pure lack of contentment no matter how much money fame or worldly things I attained, I finally accepted something was missing and I was lying to myself that life was good and I was happy when in reality it was the opposite.

“It was at that moment of acceptance I knew serious changes had to be made so I decided to explore an avenue I always shied away from due to not wanting to give up a lifestyle I thought I loved as it didn’t correlate with religion but I swear by God the emptiness I carried for so long has gone and I now know nothing else would ever have filled that void.

“The journey I’ve been on whilst being a recluse consisted of me finding myself when I was lost living without a purpose chasing happiness in all the wrong places, reconnecting with my family, understanding what it really means to be a muslim not just by name but by action, seeking knowledge on this beautiful religion of Islam that I neglected all my life and most importantly establishing a relationship with the creator of this profound universe.”

He added: “I’ve spent the last two years feeding my soul and starving my desires.

“And in October I traveled to a place that once never appealed to me.

Corrie star finds religion

“The most sacred land on earth to two billion muslims around the world. Truly life changing.”

“Don’t get it twisted I still have my struggles, everyday we battle demons,” he added.

“But I’m a long way away from the dark place I once was.

“People close to me know the sacrifices I’ve made and how far I’ve come.

“Stay humble and have gratitude cos life is full of trials and tribulations and you will be tested.

“But a wise man once said ‘the one who has true peace and contentment in his heart, no amount of calamities will depress this individual.’ One love.”

