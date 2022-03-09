Coronation Street exit for Lydia Chambers following huge viewer criticism

Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan is leaving the soap as Lydia Chambers after four months in the role.

Lydia swooped in last year and has set about causing a whole heap of trouble for Adam and Sarah Barlow. And it’s fair to say viewer have not been impressed with her actions.

With their marriage in ruins, Lydia’s still insisting she isn’t finished with Adam yet.

But how far will she go before she exits?

Is Lydia leaving Coronation Street?

Rebecca is the third star to depart the Street in recent months with Alexandra Mardell leaving as Emma Brooker and Charlie De Melo quitting his Imran Habeeb role.

However ED! can reveal that Rebecca’s contract was only ever to run for this storyline and she will leave at the end of it.

But the plot still has some way to go…

Who is Lydia in Coronation Street

The PA arrived in Weatherfield in December 2021 and immediately hit it off with Sarah Barlow. So much so, in fact, there were rumours of a potential affair between them!

But it turned out the truth was something else: Lydia had been in a relationship with Adam at university.

He only remembered it as a short fling, but to her it was clearly much more complicated than that. There was speculation Adam was the father of her young son, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Not long after Lydia’s appearance, Adam started getting threatening messages and it soon became clear he had a stalker.

Viewers discovered Lydia was behind the campaign last month and now she’s told Sarah they were having an affair.

She has set things up so well that all the evidence is stacked against Adam and Sarah has kicked him out.

Why is Lydia stalking Adam?

All we know is Lydia wants to dismantle Adam’s life in the same way he did to her.

But what he actually did to her has yet to be revealed.

Show boss Iain MacLeod has previously said to ED! and other media: “We wanted an updated version of a 90s thriller – like Fatal Attraction.

“They look horribly dated in gender politics. So what would it look like as a 21st century story?”

Is Lydia your classic 90s bunny boiler? Has Adam truly hurt her in an unimaginable way? Or has she made their romance into something far more than it was in her mind?

How will Lydia leave Coronation Street?

It’s not known how Lydia will be leaving Coronation Street, however after having Adam arrested last week she has more tricks up her sleeve.

Adam is at rock bottom, but determined to prove what a liar Lydia is. And hope might come in the form of Carla who doesn’t believe Lydia’s lies either.

Will Sarah listen and team up with Adam to rid Lydia from their lives?

Or is Lydia’s campaign going to get even worse before it gets better?

What are fans saying?

After Sam Robertson said he’d found the storyline very difficult to get his head round, it seems Corrie viewers are also not too keen.

“What’s going on with Corrie? The boring, infuriating Lydia storyline,” said one on Twitter.

Another agreed: “This Adam and Lydia storyline is really ridiculous!”

“The Lydia storyline is awful,” said a third.

A fourth begged: “Put an end to this Lydia story.”

