It has been reported that James Craven is to leave Coronation Street after being a cast member for only a year so far. The actor plays rapist Aaron Sandford on the soap.

The Sun reported today (Friday, June 9) that James has already filmed his final scenes on the show. However, the exact circumstances of Aaron’s departure have not yet been revealed.

Aaron got Amy drunk and then he raped her (Credit: ITV)

Aaron to leave Coronation Street amidst rape storyline

Earlier this year, Aaron raped Amy Barlow in the aftermath of a drunken bender. With Amy unable to consent, Aaron took her to bed and had sex with her.

He initially tried to talk Amy into believing that their one-night stand had been consensual – and that he had been as drunk as her. However, Amy was having none of it, and reported him to the police.

After the police failed to act on Amy’s report, she launched a campaign against him on social media. He and his dad then took Amy and her family on in a legal battle – forcing Amy to take her posts down. They have continued by demanding that Amy issue a full retraction – absolving Aaron of any guilt or responsibility.

But how will Aaron leave Weatherfield? Will his guilt be exposed as he exits the Cobbles?

Aaron has maintained his innocence (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s time for him to go,’ says source

A source revealed to The Sun: “James has loved his time on the cobbles. Who wouldn’t want to play a villain on Corrie? But when you play someone like Aaron there is always going to be a shelf-life and it’s time for him to go.”

“James has made great friends but he’s focused on the future now.”

James’s final scenes as Aaron have reportedly been filmed already, and will air in upcoming weeks on the show. But will Aaron face retribution before he leaves?

