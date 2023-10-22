Coronation Street star teases big Evelyn Plummer twist: ‘Tyrone tries to pick up the pieces’

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has teased a huge twist coming for Evelyn Plummer. The actor plays Evelyn’s grandson Tyrone Dobbs on the ITV soap.

Soap fans know Tyrone has recently reunited with his birth mother Cassie, who Evelyn told him had died. The lie has cost the pair their previously close relationship.

Evelyn is set to drop a huge shock on Tyrone in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

However fans also know that Cassie has been lying about being clean from drugs. And she has been manipulating her son in the hopes of keeping him away from Evelyn.

Now actor Alan has teased there’s a huge twist coming – and it’s Evelyn’s fault. He told Inside Soap: “Although Evelyn keeps saying Cassie’s going to bring problems to the door, Evelyn is about to do something which causes them all huge problems. And Tyrone then tries to pick up the pieces of the family.”

He added: “He’s trying to keep hold of Evelyn and Cassie, and pin them down into being good. I think he’ll struggle with that. He’s trying to please everybody and I’m not sure he can. A few times he’s thought he’s going to wash his hands of all this but he can’t – this is what he’s longed for…”

Coronation Street shock from Evelyn Plummer

Recently Tyrone made the decision to protect Cassie despite his own daughter Hope finding her collapsed on the floor after an overdose. Actor Alan told how Tyrone was “devastated” by the scenes.

He said: “Tyrone’s devastated for many reasons. His mum is on the floor collapsed and needs an ambulance which is scary for everyone. He doesn’t really know what’s going on but is also trying to protect Hope and what she’s seen. He also feels let down and betrayed by his Mum. It’s a real whirlwind of emotions and Tyrone is so shocked by it all because even in the back of his mind, he probably thought something like this could happen. He also wanted to believe so much that he wouldn’t.”

Tyrone is being manipulated by his mum in Coronation Street but it’s Evelyn who drops a bombshell (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street star Antony Cotton lands ‘new job’ away from the cobbles

But he’s so blinded by wanting his mum that he falls for her lies. Explaining why, he added that it’s “probably the first time that she has spoken in front of Tyrone about what’s going on”.

Poor Tyrone!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

