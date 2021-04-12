Coronation Street bosses have cast former Emmerdale star Paul Opacic as their latest villain, according to The Sun.

The publication has revealed that Paul, who played Steve Marchant in Emmerdale from 1996 until 1999, has signed on to play Corey Brent’s father Stefan.

Recently Corey ended up getting back together with Asha Alahan after she split with Nina Lucas.

Stefan’s arrival in Corrie will spell disaster for Asha when she ends up moving in with him, with Stefan footing the bill.

Steve married Kim Tate (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Stefan will go head to head with Dev when he ends up buying Nick Tilsey and Leanne Battersby’s apartment for the young couple to live in.

It has been revealed: “Stefan is going to cause chaos on the cobbles this year and will give Dev major headaches.

“If you think Corey is bad, wait to see what kind of monster created him.”

Coronation Street: Paul Opacic – Who is Corey Brent?

Corey was first introduced in 2019 as a love interest of Asha Alahan.

Asha soon sent Corey a video of her stripping. But Kelly Neelan saw the video of Asha on Corey’s phone and sent it too all their peers to get back at Asha for an argument.

Asha soon realised that Corey didn’t send the video and forgave him.

Corey and Asha have been on and off (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Cherylee Houston to return to Coronation Street cast for one-off appearance

Earlier this year Asha and Corey split when she refused to let him tell her what she couldn’t wear.

Asha went on to date Nina Lucas but they split when Nina felt the relationship was moving too fast.

Asha recently decided to give Corey another chance.

Paul Opacic in Emmerdale and Hollyoaks

Paul will play Corey’s dad (Credit: ITV)

Read more: When are the soaps on this week?

Paul’s Emmerdale character Steve married Kim Tate in 1998.

In 1999 he was imprisoned for a robbery and hit and run that Kim had set up. Recently Emmerdale fans called for Steve to return to take his revenge on Kim.

Paul later went on to play Carl Costello in Hollyoaks from 2010 until 2018.

He has also had roles in Waterloo Road, Doctors, Holby City, The Bill and Heartbeat.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.