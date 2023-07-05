Coronation Street and Emmerdale legend Denise Black has revealed a horror fall left her with a broken arm and foot. The 65-year-old actress shared images to her Facebook page.

Denise, best known for playing Denise Osbourne in Corrie and Joanie Wright in Emmerdale, thanked the doctors and nurses who helped her.

Denise Black reveals injuries

She posted a series of pictures of her X-rays and injuries. Denise captioned the post: “Now I’m mending I can tell you. I broke my wonky arm. As I fell I dropped what I was carrying which broke my foot.

“Know Hoffnung’s Bricklayers joke? Google it. I am that joke.”

She continued: “Humungous shout out to doctors and nurses far and wide, very especially our beloved NHS. You make humans seem like GOOD people.

“Great news is I’m still filming. Even better news is I’m mending. Sure, I may be wonkier than before, but in truth, aren’t all the best people? Inside and out.”

Fans were quick to send their well wishes. “Sending love for a speedy recovery,” wrote one.

Another added: “You’re a real trooper for sure and I hope it all mends well.”

“The best people are definitely more wonky!” agreed one more. “Here’s to all the wonky people, and well done you Denise for trouping on through. As always. Sheer grit and all that…”

Denise and Ken had a son together (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Is show legend Denise Black returning to Coronation Street?

Denise first joined Coronation Street in 1997 as Denise Osbourne. The hairdresser had an affair with Ken Barlow and they had son, Daniel together.

They both left to start a new life away from Ken, but Daniel returned alone in 2016. It turned out Denise had abandoned him.

Denise herself was last seen on screen in 2017 when she came back for a showdown with her son and Ken. She has since been mentioned – giving Daniel her house and some money.

Daniel probably could have used his mum’s support once or twice over the years! (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Inside Soap in 2021, the actress talked about a potential return once more: “Having seen Daniel as a man now, I could never understand why Denise didn’t go back; maybe we’ll find out. Maybe we won’t.”

She also added: “If there was a need for Denise and the story was good, then I would love to go back.”

Her Emmerdale character, however, does not have the same luxury. Joanie was killed off in surprise scenes in January 2017. She had just been released from prison and upon discovering the news her husband Zak had reunited with his ex, Lisa, Joanie went into cardiac arrest and died.

Denise is currently filming Disney+ series Rivals. She stars alongside David Tennant, Aidan turner, Danny Dyer and Emily Atack.

