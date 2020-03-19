Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street scheduling changes explained - how you can watch your favourite soaps

Emmerdale, EastEnders, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks have all seen the coronavirus pandemic affect their schedules.

With all four soaps altering their regular broadcasting times to accomodate reduced, or in the case of EastEnders, cancelled, filming there's confusion over when you can catch your favourite soap.

Here's our handy guide to when Emmerdale, Corrie, EastEnders and Hollyoaks will be on in the coming weeks.

Emmerdale

Emmerdale will now be airing five episodes a week instead of six (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale will be airing half an hour episodes at 7pm Monday to Friday on ITV as of Monday, March 30.

Usually the soap airs an extra episode on Thursday evenings at 8pm, but that will no longer be happening for the foreseeable future.

This week Emmerdale remains unchanged.

The next episodes of Emmerdale will air tonight (Thursday, March 19) at 7pm and 8pm.

Coronation Street

Coronation Street will only be airing three episodes a week (Credit: ITV Hub)

ITV's Coronation Street have cut their weekly episodes from six a week to three.

Corrie will air half an hour episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV after Emmerdale.

Usually the soap airs a second episode on these nights at 8.30pm, however these will not be airing for the foreseeable future.

The transmission changes will start from Monday, March 30 (Credit: ITV)

In a statement, ITV revealed with the change in transmission pattern, it means they will be able to air new soap episodes until at least early summer.

They also confirmed both soaps are still filming.

Coronation Street's next episode will air tomorrow (Friday, March 20) at 7.30pm. This episode is an hour long.

EastEnders

EastEnders will only be airing two episodes a week (Credit: BBC)

Yesterday (Wednesday, March 18) EastEnders announced production has completely stopped and episodes airing are being cut down to two a week until further notice.

EastEnders will now go out on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm with immediate effect.

This means, sadly, there will be no EastEnders for the rest of this week.

The next episode of EastEnders airs on Monday, March 23 at 8pm.

Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks has cut its weekly episodes down (Credit: Channel 4)

Today (Thursday, March 19) it was announced that Hollyoaks will also be cutting down on episodes for the foreseeable future.

The Hollyoaks Press Office told The Sun Online, that from Monday, March 30, Hollyoaks episodes will be broadcast Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 and E4.

Although they didn't clarify the start time, Hollyoaks usually airs at 6.30pm on Channel 4 with the First Look at 7pm on E4.

So as of the end of March going into April, no Hollyoaks will air on Thursdays or Fridays.

The next episode of Hollyoaks airs tonight at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

