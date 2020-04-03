The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 3rd April 2020
Soaps

Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders fans struggle after NO SOAPS aired last night

There are no episodes on Thursdays

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Tags: Coronation Street, Coronavirus, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks

Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders fans struggled last night (Thursday, April 2) as it was the first Thursday evening with no soap episodes.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, UK soaps have taken the decision to stop filming and cut down on episodes.

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have gone from six episodes a week down to three.

EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks have all stopped airing episodes on Thursdays (Credit: BBC)

Read More: Emmerdale: Moira and Rhona romance 'revealed' as soap drops hint 

Both shows now air on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Emmerdale at 7pm and Coronation Street at 7:30pm.

BBC soap EastEnders has also cut down its weekly episodes from four to two.

With EastEnders only airing on Mondays and Tuesdays, along with Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, it means at the moment there are no soaps on Thursdays and viewers are struggling.

Did you miss your favourite soap last night?

Which soaps are on tonight?

There is an episode of Emmerdale and Coronation Street tonight (Credit: ITV)

Soap fans need not worry as tonight (Friday, April 3) there will be an episode of Emmerdale and Coronation Street and there is plenty to look forward to.

What happens in tonight's Coronation Street?

After going through Geoff's emails, Yasmeen makes a horrifying discovery.

As well as realising her husband lied about booking a hotel for Zeedan's wedding, she also finds emails from an escort agency.

But before she can do anything, Geoff catches her.

Can't get use to this new soap schedule.

Yasmeen decides to take a stand and confronts him about the emails.

Yasmeen makes a horrifying discovery in tonight's Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

He eventually admits he lied about the hotel booking and Yasmeen starts to see Alya was right all along.

Yasmeen tells Geoff she's going to Spain alone for her grandson's wedding and starts packing.

But when she goes to leave, Geoff stops her and tells her she's going nowhere.

Meanwhile, David apologises to Alina for using her and they both agree they need a fresh start.

Aled hears Gemma and Chesney's voices for the first time (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Lisa Riley raves about Netflix show Unorthodox

Gemma and Chesney take Aled to have his hearing aid fitted. Upon hearing his parents' voices for the first time, his face lights up.

Is this a turning point for Gemma?

What is your favourite soap? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronavirus EastEnders Emmerdale Hollyoaks

Trending Articles

 Emmerdale fans confused by how much money Graham left Rhona
The Chase fans brand show a 'fix' as team loses £60k with seconds remaining
Derek Draper, the husband of Kate Garraway, is in intensive care battling coronavirus
Prince William ‘hurt over Harry not being in UK amid coronavirus crisis’
Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he's feeling 'better' as concerned Brits say he looks 'more ill' today
Ant McPartlin suffers awkward blunder on Dermot O'Leary's radio show