Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders fans struggle after NO SOAPS aired last night

Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders fans struggled last night (Thursday, April 2) as it was the first Thursday evening with no soap episodes.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, UK soaps have taken the decision to stop filming and cut down on episodes.
Emmerdale and Coronation Street have gone from six episodes a week down to three.
Both shows now air on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Emmerdale at 7pm and Coronation Street at 7:30pm.
BBC soap EastEnders has also cut down its weekly episodes from four to two.
With EastEnders only airing on Mondays and Tuesdays, along with Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, it means at the moment there are no soaps on Thursdays and viewers are struggling.
Did you miss your favourite soap last night?
Which soaps are on tonight?
Soap fans need not worry as tonight (Friday, April 3) there will be an episode of Emmerdale and Coronation Street and there is plenty to look forward to.
What happens in tonight's Coronation Street?
After going through Geoff's emails, Yasmeen makes a horrifying discovery.
As well as realising her husband lied about booking a hotel for Zeedan's wedding, she also finds emails from an escort agency.
But before she can do anything, Geoff catches her.
Can't get use to this new soap schedule.
Yasmeen decides to take a stand and confronts him about the emails.
He eventually admits he lied about the hotel booking and Yasmeen starts to see Alya was right all along.
Yasmeen tells Geoff she's going to Spain alone for her grandson's wedding and starts packing.
But when she goes to leave, Geoff stops her and tells her she's going nowhere.
Meanwhile, David apologises to Alina for using her and they both agree they need a fresh start.
Gemma and Chesney take Aled to have his hearing aid fitted. Upon hearing his parents' voices for the first time, his face lights up.
Is this a turning point for Gemma?
