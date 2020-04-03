Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders fans struggle after NO SOAPS aired last night

Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders fans struggled last night (Thursday, April 2) as it was the first Thursday evening with no soap episodes.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, UK soaps have taken the decision to stop filming and cut down on episodes.

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have gone from six episodes a week down to three.

EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks have all stopped airing episodes on Thursdays (Credit: BBC)

Both shows now air on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Emmerdale at 7pm and Coronation Street at 7:30pm.

BBC soap EastEnders has also cut down its weekly episodes from four to two.

With EastEnders only airing on Mondays and Tuesdays, along with Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, it means at the moment there are no soaps on Thursdays and viewers are struggling.

It's really weird not having #Corrie and #Emmerdale on on an evening 🙄 — Suzi Brookes 🇬🇧 - Pray for Australia🇦🇺 (@Candipartypoker) April 2, 2020

Pls can we move one of the soaps JUST ONE to a Thursday so that all days are catered for 🤷🏻‍♀️😂 #EastEnders #Corrie #Hollyoaks #emmerdale — Charlotte Tutton (@Char_Tutton) April 2, 2020

So I'm not getting my dose off #EastEnders but now I've just found out #Hollyoaks isn't playing there usual episode's pic.twitter.com/zuXAAUgWet — strawberry kisses (@RawleeM) April 2, 2020

I'm already having withdrawal symptoms from not getting my dose off #EastEnders — strawberry kisses (@RawleeM) April 2, 2020

Did you miss your favourite soap last night?

Which soaps are on tonight?

There is an episode of Emmerdale and Coronation Street tonight (Credit: ITV)

Soap fans need not worry as tonight (Friday, April 3) there will be an episode of Emmerdale and Coronation Street and there is plenty to look forward to.

What happens in tonight's Coronation Street?

After going through Geoff's emails, Yasmeen makes a horrifying discovery.

As well as realising her husband lied about booking a hotel for Zeedan's wedding, she also finds emails from an escort agency.

But before she can do anything, Geoff catches her.

Can't get use to this new soap schedule.

Yasmeen decides to take a stand and confronts him about the emails.

Yasmeen makes a horrifying discovery in tonight's Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

He eventually admits he lied about the hotel booking and Yasmeen starts to see Alya was right all along.

Yasmeen tells Geoff she's going to Spain alone for her grandson's wedding and starts packing.

But when she goes to leave, Geoff stops her and tells her she's going nowhere.

Meanwhile, David apologises to Alina for using her and they both agree they need a fresh start.

Aled hears Gemma and Chesney's voices for the first time (Credit: ITV)

Gemma and Chesney take Aled to have his hearing aid fitted. Upon hearing his parents' voices for the first time, his face lights up.

Is this a turning point for Gemma?

