Coronation Street: Emma’s exit storyline ‘revealed’ as she betrays Craig and Faye?

Coronation Street character Emma went out with Ted’s grandson, Jon, but Faye was furious when she found out. Will Faye betray Craig and Faye by continuing to see Jon?

Earlier this year, Faye and Emma knocked over an elderly man called Ted and he later died.

They covered their tracks but when Craig found out what the girls had done he quit his job as a police officer, feeling he couldn’t protect the public having helped cover their crime.

Emma is shocked when Jon comes to the Rovers looking for her (Credit: ITV)

Tonight (Monday, February 28) Jon spotted Emma watching him from the Freshco car park.

He later found her in the Rovers and told her he thought about her a lot since his grandfather’s funeral.

They went for dinner at Speed Daal and it became clear Jon was interested in Emma.

However when Craig and Faye found out, they were furious. Faye had a go at Emma, pointing out Craig gave his career up for them.

When she received a text from Jon, Emma deleted it, but it seems like things aren’t over.

Coronation Street: Emma goes out with Jon again?

Later this week, Emma promises Faye that she’s not going to see Jon again.

However when she gets a message from Jon inviting her for a drink, she’s torn.

Will she decide to see Jon again?

Emma gets a message from Jon (Credit: ITV)

Later Jon finds Emma watching film clips on her phone.

When he suggests they have a night in with a movie and popcorn, Emma is tempted. But will she betray Craig and Faye? Could this lead to her exit?

Is Emma leaving?

Earlier this month Emma actress Alexandra Mardell confirmed she would be leaving the soap after four years.

She said: “Playing Emma, on the most iconic street there is, has been the best experience of my life.

“4 years has gone so fast. Compared to other cast members, I still feel like a newbie, which makes my decision to leave all the more difficult. But now is the right time as a number of exciting opportunities beckon.

Alexandra continued, hinting Emma could return one day.

Alexandra added: “Although who knows, maybe the street hasn’t seen the last of Emma Brooker. I can’t thank everyone at Coronation Street enough for welcoming me and trusting me to tell so many wonderful and heartfelt stories.

“And of course for the friendships and amazing fans. When I see pink, I will always think of Emma.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.



From March 7, Corrie will move to 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

