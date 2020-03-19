Coronation Street SPOILERS: Emma Brooker dumps Seb Franklin after violent rage over Alina Pop

Coronation Street's Emma Brooker is set for more heartache when she's forced to confront the fact that her boyfriend Seb Franklin still has feelings for his ex.

Poor Emma will dump Seb after a violent rage proves he's not over Alina Pop in upcoming Coronation Street scenes.

Seb clearly still has feelings for Alina in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

On Wednesday (March 18), Seb found himself next to Alina in The Rovers and it was clear he still has feelings for her.

With Maria's words ringing in her ears, Emma told Seb he'd have to make himself scarce when the girls came over.

But her plan backfired, when Seb headed to the Rovers and unwittingly found himself sitting next to Alina.

Alina and Seb were an item before she fled Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know that Seb and Alina dated before she was forced to flee Weatherfield - but do the pair have unfinished business?

Apparently so, as next week's events lead Emma to question Seb's real feelings for her.

In future episodes, Seb turns violent when he sees Alina getting close to another Weatherfield bad boy. Step forward David Platt.

Seb lashes out at David Platt in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

On Wednesday (March 25), David and Seb end up having an argument and, when David accuses him of being jealous over Alina, Seb sees red and punches David.

Seeing the altercation, Emma decides that enough is enough and makes the tough decision to dump him.

The events unfold after a heartbroken David discovers that Shona wants a divorce and is back in touch with her killer son Clayton Hibbs.

Turning to drink, an inebriated David bumps into Alina in Victoria Gardens, who is trying to avoid Seb.

There's sexual chemistry between David and Alina (Credit: ITV)

As Alina and David talk, it's evident that there's sexual chemistry between them and they agree to spend more time together.

But when Seb finds out that they have been together, he confronts David and ends up punching him in the face.

Poor Emma has to accept the fact that her initial fears were right - Seb still has feelings for Alina.

But does she feel the same?

Emma was gutted when Chesney chose Gemma over her in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers will know that Emma has been unlucky in love since arriving in Weatherfield, with both David Platt and Chesney Brown relegating her to second place.

Will Emma - played by Alexandra Mardell - ever meet a man worthy of her?

