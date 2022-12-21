Coronation Street: Elle Mulvaney reveals she’s dating co-star

Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney has revealed that she is dating a cobbles co-star in a series of pictures posted to their Instagram accounts.

Elle, aged 20, plays Amy Barlow on Coronation Street.

There have been recent reports of her dating someone new.

And now, posting on social media, Elle has confirmed the identity of her new boyfriend.

Elle plays Amy Barlow on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Elle Mulvaney reveals Coronation Street co-star boyfriend

Posting on her Instagram account, Elle revealed she is dating Liam Scholes, who played Eli Higginson in Coronation Street.

The post showed Elle and Liam posing together, with the caption “Miss u Winter Wonderland.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elle 🌛 (@ellejmulvaney)

Elle’s followers commented on the post.

One wrote: “Great pic.”

A second commented: “You both look gorgeous.”

A third said: “Cute.”

Today (Wednesday, December 21) Elle also posted a story of Liam while they were out on a lunch date.

(Credit: Instagram @ellejmulvaney)

The pair have been rumoured to have been dating for several weeks now, following spending a lot of time together outside of the soap.

It was revealed in The Sun that Elle and Liam had been spotted together in London, at the event Winter Wonderland.

Liam shared the news in a post of his own, on his Instagram account also.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Scholes (@liam_scholes_)

Who did Liam Scholes play on Coronation Street?

Liam appeared on Coronation Street in 2021, playing villain Eli Higginson.

Eli helped the murderous Corey Brent cover up the murder of Seb Franklin.

Corey and his friends murdered Seb in a horrific attack on him and his girlfriend Nina

The police arrested Eli and his friends, but Corey initially walked free.

However new evidence eventually proved Corey was guilty and he went to prison.

Liam has not appeared on Coronation Street since this storyline, but is set to appear in the upcoming season of Waterloo Road.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!