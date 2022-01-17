Coronation Street: Elle Mulvaney looks unrecognisable in stunning pictures

Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy Barlow in the soap, looks unrecognisable in stunning pictures.

The 19-year-old actress shared the snaps to her Instagram and looked incredible as she wore a black cut-out top and wide trousers.

She shared two pictures and captioned the post: “Classic mirror selfie.”

Her co-stars commented on the post.

Harriet Bibby, who plays Summer Spellman commented: “WOW” with a flame emoji.

Jack James Ryan, who plays Jacob Hay, wrote: “Here she is” with a flame emoji.

Alex Bain, who plays Amy’s cousin Simon Barlow, commented: “Wow.com!” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Coronation Street: What’s happening with Amy Barlow?

Elle plays Amy Barlow (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, January 17) viewers saw Amy Barlow suspended from school after spraying ‘Stop Protecting Sex Offenders’ on her school building after her friend Summer Spellman was a victim of upskirting.

Summer then posted an open letter on Insta supporting Amy.

Later this week Summer finds out her open letter has gone viral. She’s soon called to a meeting with Mrs Crawshaw and Amy goes with her.

She thanks the girls for bringing the upskirting to her attention and assures the girls she’ll be talking to the governors about a policy change.

Amy and Summer lead a protest (Credit: ITV)

However the girls are less than impressed when they realise the school expects the girls to wear shirts under their skirts.

Later Mrs Crawshaw takes a seat in Daniel’s class but is shocked when no pupils arrive.

They soon discover Amy and Summer are leading a protest against upskirters. Daniel secretly calls the Gazette and soon a reporter arrives.

