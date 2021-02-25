Coronation Street viewers have branded the Eileen and Gail comedy funeral scenes from last night’s episodes (Wednesday, February 24) ‘tasteless’ and ‘disgusting.’

In last night’s episode it was the funeral for Gail’s dad Ted Page.

Eileen and George had organised for Tim Metcalfe to drive the hearse for the funeral,

However Steve was annoyed he hadn’t been picked and wound up Tim, making him afraid to drive the hearse.

Gail was mortified when Eileen ran over the wreath (Credit: ITV)

Fearful, Tim backed out of driving the car and fled. Realising they had no back up, Eileen stepped in, but it was a disaster.

Eileen got into the hearse and quickly drove forward. She then reversed.

However what Eileen didn’t realise is George had left the wreath lent up against the car and she ended up running it over.

George was furious with Eileen and ended up driving the hearse to the church himself.

Eileen ran over the wreath (Credit: ITV)

Later, Eileen had a go at Steve and Tim for their childish behaviour. But she felt bad when they both explained they just wanted a laugh after the tough year they’d had.

Soon George came in and was furious to see the three of them having a laugh after what happened.

Fans were furious with the funeral scenes calling it ‘tasteless’ and disgusting’ as so many people have died recently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A "comedy" funeral, involving Steve pretending Teds body was alive for a 'laugh' , just a few weeks after hes buried his own son? So many people have lost loved ones lately! Who the hell thought this was a good idea? @simongregson123 @itv @itvCorrie #Corrie reaching new lows 🙄 — Olivia Mechelewski (@LivStick) February 24, 2021

What the 🤬are @ITV @itvcorrie and the #Corrie producers thinking. To take the piss out of a funeral and think it’s smart clever. It’s pathetic people in the U.K. are saying goodbye every day to loved ones due to #covid some can’t even say goodbye let alone go to the funeral — chazdavies🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌈🌈 (@sharonhollydav1) February 24, 2021

#Corrie on the whole is watchable right now. But this was a total humdinger. And Steve casually pissing about over a dead man's funeral weeks after his young son died? Crass, idiotic and tasteless. — Ally🤘 (@afrew43) February 24, 2021

The whole thing was disgusting, what a way to act at a mans funeral #Corrie — 🌈💥 Dion 💥🌈 (@DionPetrie) February 24, 2021

Sorry this funeral trash is so insensitive especially in these times not funny at all #Corrie — aj snoop (@snoopsaj) February 24, 2021

Afterwards, George told Eileen he wanted nothing more to do with her.

Will he ever be able to forgive her?

Coronation Street: What’s next for Eileen and George?

In next week’s scenes it looks like George and Eileen might b able to get their friendship back on track.

George surveys the ‘for sale’ sign outside of the community telling Yasmeen he’s interested in buying the community centre for his funeral parlour.

George wasn’t impressed (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen hurries away. Over lunch, Eileen berates George for his insensitivity with Yasmeen.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

