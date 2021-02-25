Soaps

Coronation Street: Eileen and Gail funeral scenes branded ‘tasteless’ and ‘disgusting’ by viewers

Eileen accidentally ran over the wreath

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street viewers have branded the Eileen and Gail comedy funeral scenes from last night’s episodes (Wednesday, February 24) ‘tasteless’ and ‘disgusting.’

In last night’s episode it was the funeral for Gail’s dad Ted Page.

Eileen and George had organised for Tim Metcalfe to drive the hearse for the funeral,

However Steve was annoyed he hadn’t been picked and wound up Tim, making him afraid to drive the hearse.

Gail was mortified when Eileen ran over the wreath (Credit: ITV)

Fearful, Tim backed out of driving the car and fled. Realising they had no back up, Eileen stepped in, but it was a disaster.

Eileen got into the hearse and quickly drove forward. She then reversed.

However what Eileen didn’t realise is George had left the wreath lent up against the car and she ended up running it over.

George was furious with Eileen and ended up driving the hearse to the church himself.

Eileen ran over the wreath (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Leanne discovers Simon’s shocking drug secret

Later, Eileen had a go at Steve and Tim for their childish behaviour. But she felt bad when they both explained they just wanted a laugh after the tough year they’d had.

Soon George came in and was furious to see the three of them having a laugh after what happened.

Fans were furious with the funeral scenes calling it ‘tasteless’ and disgusting’ as so many people have died recently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Afterwards, George told Eileen he wanted nothing more to do with her.

Will he ever be able to forgive her?

ED! has contacted Corrie reps for comment!

Coronation Street: What’s next for Eileen and George?

In next week’s scenes it looks like George and Eileen might b able to get their friendship back on track.

Sorry this funeral trash is so insensitive especially in these times.

George surveys the ‘for sale’ sign outside of the community telling Yasmeen he’s interested in buying the community centre for his funeral parlour.

George wasn’t impressed (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Yasmeen collapses as Geoff’s revenge from the grave takes hold

Yasmeen hurries away. Over lunch, Eileen berates George for his insensitivity with Yasmeen.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Will you be watching next week’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

