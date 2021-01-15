Coronation Street has announced the casting of new character Ronnie Bailey, who is set to cause chaos.

It seems life is about to get more complicated for the Bailey family as the newest member of the clan arrives in Weatherfield.

Ronnie will pull onto the street in a flash sports car, where he’s greeted by his thrilled brother Ed and nephew Michael. The two take him for a drink in the Rovers.

But as the two brothers reminisce about the old times, Aggie is clearly on edge. She later admits to Grace that she can’t relax around Ronnie as he has a habit of leading Ed astray.

Her concerns grow when Ed tells her Ronnie is looking to move to the area, but the reason for his hasty relocation is shrouded in mystery.

With the Bailey family still coming to terms with Michael and Grace’s baby announcement, Ronnie’s entrance has come at the worst possible moment, particularly for Aggie.

What is Ronnie like?

London living Ronnie is the wayward uncle who can be slightly ruthless but irrepressibly charming.

At 51, he is single and missing his family. He’s done well for himself over the years and as an entrepreneur and investor, he has a keen eye for business with Lady Luck, always on his side where money is concerned.

With no sign of a woman in his life, the ladies of Weatherfield better watch out. It won’t be long before Ronnie turns his attention to romance.

Speaking about Ronnie’s arrival, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod said: “Ronnie Bailey is a massive injection of chaos, energy and humour.

“He is a Jack the Lad that will tip their cosy existence on their head and set many cats among many pigeons, up and down the street, much to Ed’s exasperation.

“In comes Ronnie with a hand grenade with the pin already out and we are all wondering when he is going to drop it and as you can predict on a show like ours he will drop it when it will do maximum damage.

“It’s an exciting time in the Bailey household.”

Who will play Ronnie?

Ed’s brother Ronnie will be played by actor Vinta Morgan. He will make his first appearance next month on February 19.

Speaking about getting the role of Ronnie, Vinta said: “It’s so great to be joining Coronation Street. I grew up watching it, I know the characters, I’ve lived the stories and now, to play my part on the street, I can only say I’m blessed.

Ronnie is Ed’s brother (Credit: ITV)

In my household it has always been a firm favourite and I’m so thrilled to be joining as this enigmatic character.”

What TV shows and films has Vinta Morgan been in?

Last year, Vinta played Sammy in Ted Lasso. His other recent credits include Unforgotten and Grace Under Pressure.

In 2005, he played PC Phillips in EastEnders. He has also made appearances in The Bill, Casualty and Doctors.

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

