Coronation Street to EastEnders: 5 soap stars who look totally different off-screen

In soaps like Coronation Street and EastEnders, actors frequently become their characters.

And some are so good at it that when they’re off-screen they look totally unrecognisable.

Here are five major examples from the cobbles to Walford….

Coronation Street actress Lorna looks totally different to her character (Credit: Shuttershock)

Aggie Bailey – Coronation Street

While Aggie may wander the Coronation Street cobbles in an old coat and a nurse’s uniform, it’s a different story for actress Lorna Laidlaw.

She’s completely transformed into stylish clothes and looks years younger.

In fact when her work wig comes off, her blonde hair shines and Lorna looks like she’s never even seen a cobble.

Lorraine is nothing like her character Karen (Credit: Cover Media)

Karen Taylor – EastEnders

Even for EastEnders, Karen is a slob.

Almost everything she wears features various stains, there’s usually some sort of malfunction happening and her hair and make-up routine involves a scrunchy.

And the less said about that bra strap the better.

But fortunately actress Lorraine is nothing like her character.

Hair, make-up and a much better wardrobe, Lorraine looks worlds away from Karen and Albert Square.

Lesley Dunlop looks nothing like Brenda Walker (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Brenda Walker – Emmerdale

Over in Emmerdale it’s Brenda Walker who wanders around looking dowdy and occasionally – and begrudgingly – serves a coffee in her cafe.

But behind the scenes actress Lesley Dunlop is much more put together.

The actress is as glamorous as any other – when she’s not trapped in the village.

Dolly-Rose Campbell looks worlds away from Coronation Street character Gemma (Credit: Photo by Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)

Gemma Winter – Coronation Street

Dowdy chav Gemma Winter may be one of the most downmarket soap characters in Coronation Street history – but it’s a different story behind the scenes.

While Gemma is more at home pigging out in front of the telly with some stolen snacks and her four babies, actress Dolly-Rose Campbell is a glamour puss.

She lets her curls fly free and wears some daring outfits proving she’s a world away from Gemma.

Clair Norris – EastEnders

It’s safe to say that Bernie Taylor in EastEnders takes after her mother.

She’s basically a slob with minimal fashion sense and a total disregard for the laws of physics – bra strap wise.

But behind the scenes actress Clair has sleek hair, on-point fashion and a skincare routine.

You’d never know it was her!

