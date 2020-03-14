Soap fans fear Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale will be shut down amid coronavirus

Fans of Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale are fearing coronavirus will shut down production on the soaps.

In America more than 70 shows have been shut down over fears from the pandemic and UK fans are now worried their favourite shows will go off air.

Fans worry EastEnders won't air (Credit: BBC)

One said: "They way things are going I can easily see it happening. Just in the last couple of days Warner Bros TV announced 70+ shows of all genres will be shutting down thoughout North America. It's only a matter of time I think."

A second said: "It COULD happen, in a couple of weeks, if someone is infected, or cases continue to go up generally."

A third said: "Not long I think. They have a duty of care to the cast and crew. We really will have to go back go watching classic old reruns then."

Read more: Boris Johnson warns 'many more families' will lose loved ones in 'worst public health crisis in a generation'

This week ITV released a statement saying they were confident Coronation Street and Emmerdale will remain on air and in production.

It read: "Our priority is the well being and safety of all our colleagues and everyone who works with us on our shows and across our production.

"Clearly, along with everyone across the country, we are in a developing and dynamic situation with respect to the coronavirus, so we’re taking the appropriate steps.

The virus has infected tens of thousands of people worldwide (Credit: Pixabay)

"We’ve looked at our procedures and our established contingency plans and we’re confident that we’re able to continue with our filming schedule.

"In terms of our colleagues, our aim is to do everything we can to support anyone affected. We’re keeping a close eye on the situation and putting our people first."

The pandemic has now claimed 21 lives in the UK as members of the public urge the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to put the country on lockdown.

Read more: NHS doctor warns 'we'll be burying colleagues' amid coronavirus outbreak

All of the patients were aged in their 70s and over and had underlying health conditions, chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty​ said.

On Friday (March 13), the total number of confirmed cases in the UK rose to 798, jumping by more than 200 in a space of 24 hours.

It was also announced that Spain had followed Italy's lead in placing all its citizens on lockdown - with some flights carrying British holidaymakers having turned back over France.

Do you think the soaps will continue to air? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!