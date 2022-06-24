Coronation Street to EastEnders: 5 soap storylines that should have ended differently

Soaps like Coronation Street and EastEnders don’t always get it right.

Sometimes they make huge blunders with storyline decisions that make a mockery of the soap itself.

But what are some of the biggest shockers that should have been different?

Coronation Street: Rana’s death

Gary has just got away with killing her, they should’ve made it so it was someone else’s fault.

The soap gods must have their justice – unless you’re a lesbian on her wedding day and then you can just be killed and no-one will pay the price.

Gary Windass, for all his moaning, hasn’t paid for Rana’s death.

He hasn’t even had the decency to confess – so what was the point?

Someone else should have been responsible – because if Corrie isn’t going to hold its characters to account, why should viewers care what happens?

Or even watch…

Coronation Street: Bethany Platt’s exit

When an actor decides to leave a soap and they’re a major legacy character, sometimes things have to be tweaked so they make sense.

But that wasn’t the case with Bethany.

She had been groomed, abused, bullied, tortured and raped – if anyone deserved a break from Weatherfield it was Bethany.

However bosses decided to make her a lovesick puppy for Daniel Osbourne, who cheated on his dying wife with Bethany.

It made no sense, was vaguely offensive and was a major misstep.

Emmerdale: Andrea’s death

If there’s one rule for Emmerdale bosses, it’s this – you do not kill a Tate.

There are almost a million Dingles running around being incredibly annoying – so if you want to get kill happy, kill off a few of those.

Killing Andrea Tate – though it was at the hands of the divine Meena – was a huge mistake.

There aren’t enough Tates to spare any for crying out loud.

At least there was no body so she technically could return at some point.

Corrie: Tina’s death

In Soapland there have been some very stupid death decisions but for Coronation Street it’s Tina McIntyre’s death.

It is the most ridiculous decision – and one that smacks of someone in a position of power being angry that their star had decided to quit.

Michelle Keegan created a Corrie icon with Tina, and it was criminal to kill her.

And being thrown off a building, beaten and then eventually smothered in a hospital bed was just cruel.

EastEnders: Ronnie and Roxy

Speaking of stupid decisions to kill off characters…

It is no exaggeration to say that there are millions of EastEnders fans furious with the decision to kill off the Mitchell sisters.

And to drown them together on Ronnie’s wedding day – very un-classy.

It was truly the beginning of the end for EastEnders – since then ratings have tanked and the show is a shell of its former self.

