Coronation Street: Does Summer die after crazed Mike takes her hostage?

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, Summer found herself in danger when Mike took her hostage in the nursery.

After Summer found out about Mike’s affair with Ava, Mike took to drastic measures and locked her in the room without her phone and insulin.

But will Summer manage to survive without her insulin?

Mike holds Summer hostage in the nursery in tonight’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Mike takes Summer hostage

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street took a dark turn for Summer as she discovered the shocking truth about Mike and Esther.

Todd told Summer that he had been contacted by Ava, a member of the congregation at Mike and Esther’s old church, claiming that she had an affair with Mike.

Summer decided to confront Esther and was surprised when she confirmed that it was true.

But that was not enough for Summer as she paid Ava a visit too.

Ava revealed not only had they had an affair, but she’d had Mike’s child and he was paying to support them behind Esther’s back.

Furious by what Ava had told her Summer then went to see Mike, but she found herself in danger when Mike decided to hold her hostage.

At the end of tonight’s episode, Summer was trapped in the nursery.

She banged on the window insisting Mike let her out.

He told her her insulin pump would see her through, despite Summer yelling there wasn’t enough left and she needed the insulin from her bag.

But Mike refused to listen and locked up the house, driving off into the night.

Summer is rushed to hospital after Mike finds her unconscious in the nursery (Credit: ITV)

Does summer die?

Next week, Aaron and Billy are worried about Summer as they struggle to get a hold of her.

When Aaron heads over to Mike’s house, Mike says that Summer has gone shopping with Esther.

Although Aaron leaves, he still suspicious.

Mike finally unlocks the nursery door, but he’s horrified to find Summer unconscious.

Esther calls an ambulance while Mike spins her tale about Summer trying to back out of the surrogacy plan.

He explains to her how he detained her in the hope he could change her mind.

In the hospital, Aggie overhears Mike giving a false name for Summer and she contacts Billy.

Billy and Paul then arrive at the hospital and demand some answers.

But is Summer still alive?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

