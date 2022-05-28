Coronation Street star accidentally reveals disaster storyline for Ken Barlow in set picture?

A Coronation Street star looks to have let slip a huge disaster storyline for Ken Barlow.

Actor Dan Sheppard posted a behind the scenes shot to celebrate his stint on the ITV soap – but seemingly revealed a major plot.

He wrote: “That’s a wrap for me on Coronation Street.

“Look out for my storyline which should hit the screens around 24 June. Big thanks to cast and crew who were so welcoming and of course my agent.”

Alongside the message was a picture of him standing next to the Rovers.

However more interestingly behind him is Ken Barlow’s house and it is covered in scaffolding.

Interestingly viewers watching the soap this week would have seen Ken’s house suffering from a roof problem.

A slate flew off and nearly hit Ken’s daughter Tracy – hours after builder neighbour Ed Bailey had offered to fix it for Steve McDonald.

Coronation Street: Major spoiler revealed

Steve refused, insisting Ed was trying it on – but later accepted there was a problem.

However before he begged Ed to help, Jacob turned up and said he had a mate who could fix it cheaply.

Only when he had finished the job did Jacob reveal his pal was a former burglar.

Could he have done something to Ken’s roof?

Is there something seriously wrong with Ken Barlow’s house on Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

It’s not the first major storyline to be accidentally revealed on social media this month.

Corrie actor Antony Cotton let slip that there would soon be a major wedding on the cobbles – before fans even knew about an engagement.

The Sean Tully star posted a picture from filming and gushed about the wedding episode on his Twitter account.

“We’re away filming a Coronation Street wedding, so we’ve had bubbles and cake in celebration,” he wrote.

According to The Sun, Antony’s post left soap bosses furious and he was told to take it down.

The post no longer appears on his Twitter account.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

