Coronation Street actress Dilys Watling has died at the age of 78 after suffering from a long illness.

Dilys, who played Merle Baker in the ITV soap in 1966, died on August 10.

Her brother Giles said in a tribute: “Dilys was a much-loved sister and was the eldest of five of us.

“She led the way and was a real trailblazer for the rest of us.

“She took Broadway by storm in the late 60s, playing the eponymous role of Georgy – and we were proud when she was nominated for a Tony Award.

“She also released a couple of singles, including Don’t Say You Love Me, which made it into the charts in 1964.

“She was eccentric in many ways, but was always incredibly generous, warm and loving.

“In her last few days, she recounted stories of her life that we thought she had long-since forgotten.

“After a long illness, she passed away peacefully.”

Fans have also paid tribute to the actress.

The comely Tony award nominated actress Dilys Watling, has died aged 78. Scion of a thespian family. She played a serving wench in one of Ernie Wise’s ‘plays’, and had roles in Minder, Coronation St, and the Benny Hill Show. RIP pic.twitter.com/173usYbSsm — Michael Rhodes (@migrhodes) August 15, 2021

Oh no. Dilys Watling's died.

Debbie's sister, Jack's daughter, she appeared on The Frost Report, with Benny Hill, The Two Ronnies, sang, acted, starred in films.#RIPdilysWatling pic.twitter.com/69SUsrBNFQ — Edgar I 👑 (@IcarFaem) August 15, 2021

CORONATION Street star Dilys Watling has died aged 78 after suffering from a long illness. The Tony Award nominated actress, who played Merle Baker in the soap in 1966, passed away on August 10. pic.twitter.com/ihWmPz2L5c — ℂ𝕝𝕒𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕔 𝕀𝕋𝕍 𝕊𝕠𝕒𝕡𝕤 (@WEATHERFIELDM10) August 16, 2021

Coronation Street: Dilys Watling

Dilys perused acting after leaving St Mary’s Convent School in Essex, going on to perform in theatre in Bristol Old Vic.

As well as her role in Coronation Street, Dilys also starred in The Two Ronnies and Morcambe & Wise.

She was also featured in Coronation Street’s spin-off Pardon The Expression, which followed the adventures of established cobbles character Leonard Swindley.

In 1970, she was nominated for a Tony Award for best leading actress after making her musical debut in Georgy on New York’s Broadway.

