Coronation Street: Dev, Asha and Aadi involved in horror car crash?

Coronation Street star Jimmi Harkishin, who plays Dev Alahan, has been spotted filming a car crash.

As part of ITV’s super soap week, a number of major storylines are planned. However it also appears there could be some stunts.

In pictures obtained by Metro.co.uk, Jimmi, can be spotted on set. Also pictured is a car which looks to be completely wrecked.

Jimmi was spotted filming, could Dev be in a car crash? (Credit: ITV)

According to the publication, the prison van is transporting drug lord Harvey, who was sent to prison earlier this year, and collides with Dev’s car, which also has his twins Asha and Aadi inside.

How the events come to be remain to be seen and it has not been revealed if everyone will survive.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Corrie reps for comment.

Coronation Street: Sally Carman teases what’s to come

Abi Franklin recently left the cobbles after Corey Brent was found innocent for her son Seb’s murder.

While Corey was found innocent, Kelly Neelan was found guilty, despite trying to stop Corey from hurting Seb.

Although Abi has left Weatherfield, Sally confirmed Abi will be back and teased that there are a lot of stunts coming up.

Abi is gone, but she will be back (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, Sally Carman, who plays Abi, said: “It’s ridiculous. It’s outrageous and it was such good fun. I don’t know how much I can say.”

Stunts galore. It’s been so much fun and it’s one of those storylines as an actor that you just go ‘oh come on, let’s have it.’ So it was brilliant.

She added: “Stunts galore. It’s been so much fun and it’s one of those storylines as an actor that you just go ‘oh come on, let’s have it.’ So it was brilliant.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

