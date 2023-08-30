Dee-Dee set for new romance as Coronation Street cast Hollyoaks actor as new beau?

Coronation Street have cast a former Hollyoaks actor for the role of Dee-Dee Bailey’s new beau as she’s set for a new romance storyline.

Dee-Dee is set to develop feelings for a fellow duty solicitor – Joel Deering – played by Calum Lill.

But, who is Joel Deering in Coronation Street? How will he first encounter Dee-Dee?

Calum will be playing the role of Joel Deering (Credit: Channel 4)

Hollyoaks star Calum Lill cast in Coronation Street

Hollyoaks actor Calum Lill has been cast for the role of Joel Deering in Coronation Street.

Viewers may have seen him play the role of PC Carlton Smith on the Channel 4 soap, Hollyoaks, in 2021.

During his time on the soap, PC Smith was responsible for tampering with evidence in an attempt to get John Paul sent to prison.

The police officer was suspended for his antics but was reinstated weeks later. He continued to tamper with evidence until he was eventually caught as DS Cohen exposed his corruption.

Now, Calum Lill will be swapping one soap for another as he plays Joel Deering – a duty solicitor. Let’s hope his character keeps on the right side of the law this time!

Joel is set to be Dee-Dee’s new beau (Credit: ITV)

Joel set for romance with Dee-Dee in Coronation Street

Newcomer Joel is reportedly set to make an encounter with Dee-Dee Bailey as a new romance sparks between the pair.

An insider told The Sun: “Callum’s been filming for a few weeks and his character couldn’t be more different from PC Smith on Hollyoaks. He’ll be on screen next week as part of Dee-Dee’s new storyline.”

He will reportedly arrive to help Lauren Bolton but forms a connection with Dee-Dee whilst doing so.

But, is happiness in store for the two solicitors? Will Dee-Dee find her perfect partner in the form of Joel?

