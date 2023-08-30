Coronation Street's Dee-Dee, a pink heart, a male silhouette, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Soaps

Dee-Dee set for new romance as Coronation Street cast Hollyoaks actor as new beau?

Love is on the horizon for Dee-Dee?!

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

Coronation Street have cast a former Hollyoaks actor for the role of Dee-Dee Bailey’s new beau as she’s set for a new romance storyline.

Dee-Dee is set to develop feelings for a fellow duty solicitor – Joel Deering – played by Calum Lill.

But, who is Joel Deering in Coronation Street? How will he first encounter Dee-Dee?

Hollyoaks' PC Smith played by Calum Lull
Calum will be playing the role of Joel Deering (Credit: Channel 4)

Hollyoaks star Calum Lill cast in Coronation Street

Hollyoaks actor Calum Lill has been cast for the role of Joel Deering in Coronation Street.

Viewers may have seen him play the role of PC Carlton Smith on the Channel 4 soap, Hollyoaks, in 2021.

During his time on the soap, PC Smith was responsible for tampering with evidence in an attempt to get John Paul sent to prison.

The police officer was suspended for his antics but was reinstated weeks later. He continued to tamper with evidence until he was eventually caught as DS Cohen exposed his corruption.

Now, Calum Lill will be swapping one soap for another as he plays Joel Deering – a duty solicitor. Let’s hope his character keeps on the right side of the law this time!

Coronation Street's Dee-Dee is serious
Joel is set to be Dee-Dee’s new beau (Credit: ITV)

Joel set for romance with Dee-Dee in Coronation Street

Newcomer Joel is reportedly set to make an encounter with Dee-Dee Bailey as a new romance sparks between the pair.

An insider told The Sun: “Callum’s been filming for a few weeks and his character couldn’t be more different from PC Smith on Hollyoaks. He’ll be on screen next week as part of Dee-Dee’s new storyline.”

He will reportedly arrive to help Lauren Bolton but forms a connection with Dee-Dee whilst doing so.

But, is happiness in store for the two solicitors? Will Dee-Dee find her perfect partner in the form of Joel?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Tampering With Evidence! PC Smith Exposed! | Hollyoaks

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you excited for Calum Lill to join Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Calum Lill Coronation Street Dee-Dee Bailey Hollyoaks

Trending Articles

Strictly logo with male silhouette
Strictly star makes cryptic remark over show’s ‘curse’: ‘It’s definitely a real thing’
Emmerdale's Chloe, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ baby Reuben twist as Chloe set to die?
Ben Shephard on Tipping Point
Inside Tipping Point star Ben Shephard’s lavish London home with stunning garden
Louise Redknapp talking on This Morning
Louise Redknapp fans stunned by her sons’ appearances in holiday photo: ‘Completely changed!’
Lorraine Kelly, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Lorraine Kelly FINALLY breaks silence on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drama: ‘I can’t really say more than that’
Dillan laying in hospital undergoing cancer treatment
Desperate mum makes plea as five-year-old son’s cancer returns: ‘I can’t bear the thought of losing him’