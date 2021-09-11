Coronation Street death to rock the cobbles in sinkhole horror

A Coronation Street death will rock the cobbles when a beloved character meets their end in David Platt’s sinkhole.

It has been reported that the soap will make viewers “laugh and cry” with the death.

The sinkhole opened up in David Platt’s back garden after Ray Crosby’s scheming plan unfolded (Credit: ITV)

Producer Iain Macleod says it will form part of a major stunt in the coming weeks for the soap.

He told the Daily Star: “We have a big stunt planned that will centre around the sinkhole in the Platt family’s back garden. And that will result in a death.

“Deaths only really work if it’s somebody that you really care about and it’s going to be somebody that viewers know and love.”

Promising the storyline will be “big”, Iain added there will be “loads of spectacle” and it will be “cinematic”.

He added: “It is going to be classic Corrie. It will be tragic, but it will also be warm and funny. It will have gallows humour and full of heart. And in a weird way it will be quite triumphant.

“That’s what Corrie does better than any other soap. We take really big life-changing things and then we filter them through a northern tone of voice that is funny and sarcastic.”

And the producer claimed that the actor who is leaving was full of praise for their exit storyline.

Norris dies in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Who is dying in Coronation Street?

It was revealed this week that another death will upset the cobbles when news of Norris Cole’s demise reaches them.

It’s been a while since Norris has been in Weatherfield, but he gets in touch with Ken and Rita to arrange a meetup.

Sadly, before the trio can get together, Norris suffers a stroke and is rushed to this hospital.

When his loved ones arrive, it’s too late, and Norris has died.

