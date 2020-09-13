Coronation Street changed David Platt’s reaction to wife Shona Ramsey’s brain injury and memory loss because of Daniel Osbourne.

Actor Jack P Shepherd has revealed that normally David would go darker and lash out over any devastation.

However, this time, he couldn’t when Shona lost her memories of their relationship after the Christmas Day shooting.

Jack P Shepherd has revealed how David’s storyline changed (Credit: ITV)

Bosses didn’t want to see David lashing out while widower Daniel was doing the same thing.

Jack explained to Digital Spy on a virtual press day: “While David would usually take his anger out on his family and neighbours on the cobbles, show bosses wanted his journey to be different to Daniel’s.

“They wanted to go down a different route to how he’d normally react in that situation. Usually he’d go off the rails, but they didn’t want to do that.

Shona and David will have a happy ending in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

“At the time, Daniel’s story was that he was getting upset, lashing out and being angry at different things, so they wanted David to do something different and turn into an adrenaline junkie.”

Instead of David’s usual behaviour of attacking his loved ones, he instead put himself in harm’s way.

Daniel went off the rails during Sinead’s illness and death (Credit: ITV)

He picked fights with gangs of drug dealers and got himself beaten up.

It wasn’t until Shona returned to Weatherfield, without her memories, that he began to calm down.

However his journey has not been an easy one and the pair will face a battle to fall in love again.

What else did Jack say?

Jack added that Julia has “got to take on this role of somebody who doesn’t really know David”.

He said “obviously she’s the same person, so David is desperately trying to find that old Shona in her character and she is just not there”.

The star concluded that David “is trying to be patient with her all the time”.

But it was recently confirmed that they will have a happy ending around Christmas time!

