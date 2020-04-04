Coronation Street teases dark storyline for David Platt

Coronation Street had teased a new dark storyline for David Platt.

The hairdresser was seen this week picking a fight with a gang of thugs before narrowly escaping back to the cobbles.

David picked another fight last night (Credit: ITV)

And on Friday night, he was seen picking another fight with a stranger on his way to the tram stop and it seems like David has a death wish.

Judging by his reaction to the excitement of pursuing trouble, it looks like David is on for months of this new behaviour.

In Friday night's episode David barged into a much bigger man who soon backed down when he looked into David's eyes but the scene has given a taste of the darkness ahead for David.

He has been struggling since his wife Shona lost her memory and asked for a divorce but this new deadly David is his new way of coping.

It comes as actor Jack P. Shepherd celebrated being on the cobbles for 20 years this week.

Jack shared some pictures from his life before the soap, showing throwbacks to his toddler and school years.

He also shared highlights of David, which included his bunny Barney, sharing a kiss with Tracy Barlow and a scene with girlfriend/stepsister Tina McIntyre.

Jack also included David's tougher moments which included being kidnapped by Richard Hillman, saying goodbye to wife Kylie, who was murdered and the shower scene when David broke down after being raped by Josh Tucker.

HOW DID JACK CELEBRATE 20 YEARS PLAYING DAVID?

Jack captioned the post: "Today marks my 20th year anniversary playing the role of David Platt.

"Here's a few photos of my life before I got the part and a few highlights of my character. Thank you @coronationstreet for everything."

His friends and co-stars were in a rush to congratulate Jack on his achievement.

Our Girl star Michelle Keegan said: "Congratulations Jacky boy! Amazing achievement, I hope that Tina tattoo is still imprinted on your arm. Here's to the next 20 years."

Ryan Thomas, who played David's brother-in-law Jason Grimshaw joked: "No one mention!"

Kate Ford, who plays Tracy Barlow, aka Tracy McDonald, wrote: "Ha! Happy anniversary Jack."

