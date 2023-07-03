Coronation Street star Rob Mallard teases surprise baby twist for Daniel and Daisy

Actor Rob Mallard has teased a surprise baby twist for his Coronation Street character Daniel Osbourne. Talking of what the future has in store for Daniel, the star suggested that there may be a shock ahead for him and Daisy.

Could a shock baby twist be in Daniel and Daisy’s future?

Rob Mallard has opened up about Daniel’s future on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Rob Mallard on baby twist for Daniel in Coronation Street

Speaking to the Daily Star, Rob addressed Daniel’s future on the soap. Commenting on Daniel‘s character, Rob said: “[Daniel’s] quite noble, isn’t he? He’s a mini Ken with a chip on his shoulder and he feels like he has to do something meaningful. Being in the STC [Secure Training Centre] to give kids another chance when they leave, I think he sees it as a noble profession.”

Daniel and Daisy were set to be married in March, but Daisy’s stalker terror got in the way (Credit: ITV)

Marriage drama for Daniel and Daisy?

When pressed on the future of Daniel and Daisy’s relationship, Rob suggested that marriage could still be on the cards. “I think they will eventually [get married]. I don’t think it’ll happen any time soon though, because happy characters don’t give drama.”

I think he just needs to expand his brood, I’d love that.

Viewers will remember that Daniel and Daisy were set to be married in March. However, the big day was called off when Daisy was attacked on their wedding day – with stalker Justin throwing a glass of acid at her. In the resulting violence, Ryan Connor was horribly burned, and the wedding postponed indefinitely.

Rob hopes that Daniel can expand his family (Credit: ITV)

Daniel needs to ‘expand his brood’

Rob continued: “And I think Daniel and Daisy, their personalities are so different that when they clash, they really clash. So I’m hoping that we’ll get to play a bit more of the conflict before the wedding. Eventually one day I think he will be [a dad]. I think he just needs to expand his brood, I’d love that.”

Will Rob’s hopes for Daniel come true?

