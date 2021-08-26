Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank has left fans thrilled after sharing photos from his day out with his co-star Alison King.

Coronation Street: Daniel Brocklebank and Alison King

Daniel, who plays Billy Mayhew on the ITV soap, shared a picture of himself and Alison, who plays Carla Connor.

The two appear to be sat by a lake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by danielbrocklebank (@danielbrocklebank)

He captioned the post: “More from our day. Wearing my lovely cap that my dear pal @charlie_king85 sent me.”

Their co-star Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby, commented: “All the good genes right there. You two are [heart-eyed emojis].”

One fan wrote: “Here they are! The legends that are Billy and Carla.”

Alison plays Carla (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Jack Webster in Coronation Street? How old is Kyran Bowes?

A second fan commented: “I love this pic!”

Another wrote: “I love this… so much.”

Daniel shared another picture with Alison and the two seemed to be out on a boat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by danielbrocklebank (@danielbrocklebank)

He captioned this post: “Fresh air with a beautiful friend and lots of laughter. Today was a good day.”

Daniel often shares photos from days out with his soap co-stars.

Recently he shared a photo from a camping trip with Julia Goulding, Tony Maudsley, Gareth Pierce and Sue Cleaver.

Billy Mayhew in Coronation Street

Over the last few months, Daniel’s alter ego has been through a lot.

Shortly after finding out his goddaughter Summer, who live with him, has Type-A diabetes, he found out his fiancé Todd had been lying to him.

Billy has been through a lot (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Toyah and Imran will split as the trial drives them apart, fans fear

He discovered Todd had split up Billy and his ex-boyfriend Paul on purpose.

After finding out the truth, he broke up with Todd and Todd moved out.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.