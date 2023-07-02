Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank looks to have found love again following his split from co-star Rob Mallard. The Billy Mayhew actor appears to be loved up with a music star.

Daniel posed with his new boyfriend at the Lytham Festival with fellow soap star Cheryl Fergison. Former EastEnders star Cheryl posted a snap of the three of them together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl Fergison (@cherylfergison1)

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank finds love

Sharing the snap, Cheryl captioned it: “Met some Corrie pals @tonymaudsley1 @danielbrocklebank and his fella @_coulthard what an eve x.”

It is thought to be the first time Daniel and Jordan Coulthard have been pictured together.

Jordan himself also gushed about meeting Cheryl. He posted: “As an EastEnders fan, it was lovely to meet @cherylfergison1 however, I was taken back when she told me she was a fan of me and my music!? Goodness. Thank You! Much Love!”

Jordan appears to be a singer, who released an EP on Apple Music last month.

Entertainment Daily has contacted reps for Daniel for comment.

Daniel’s split from Rob Mallard

Daniel split from Coronation Street co-star Rob Mallard – who plays Daniel Osbourne in the soap – in summer 2017.

The pair had only confirmed their romance that May. They had both taken to Twitter at the time to share funny messages, with Daniel joking: “It’s true! @Rob_Mallard only came round to put some shelves up & it went from there…”

Rob added: “Thanks for all of the kind comments! I have indeed bagged the ‘notorious’ @Dan_Brocklebank (batteries not included).”

Daniel Brocklebank split from Coronation Street co-star Rob Mallard in 2017 (Credit: Splash)

But they split just months later. A source told The Sun at the time: “It was a lot of pressure for both of them to be working on the same show and going out—in the end something had to give. They decided to part ways a couple of weeks ago but they’re still great friends and hope to remain that way.”

Read more: Coronation Street fans demand an end to Stephen Reid serial killer plot

Daniel went on to date two times Mr Gay UK winner and Mr Gay World champion Stuart Hatton Jr. They split in 2019 after two years together.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Dan is really busy with Corrie and Stuart has his business interests in the north east. They just don’t have the time and they sat down and had the talk to end things.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.