Coronation Street's Daniel Brocklebank emotional as he reunites with work colleagues

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank has admitted he got emotional as he reunited with his work colleagues.

The actor, who plays Billy Mayhew, posted a picture to his Instagram account alongside Alison King who plays Carla Connor, and an ITV staff member.

He captioned the post: "First time I've been able to pop into work and the first time I've seen these beautiful faces in months!

"I'm not going to lie, I may have shed a joyful tear or two @coronationstreet."

His fellow Corrie stars commented on the post.

Charlie De Melo, who plays Imran Habeeb wrote: "It was a joy seeing you darlin'. All too briefly but beers next week (at a distance) for sure."

Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker, commented: "What an incredible place to work."

Returning to filming

I'm not going to lie, I may have shed a joyful tear or two.

Coronation Street started filming again last week after a three month break.

However it has been revealed the break has caused some changes to upcoming events and storylines.

They are currently working on their first post-pandemic stunt (Credit: ITV)

At the end of 2020, the show will be celebrating its 60th anniversary. However the 'Hollywood stunt' which was going to be part of the soap's milestone, had to be scrapped.

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod revealed it was because they didn't have time to build and install what they originally planned.

But despite having to adhere to social distancing rules, Iain explained that they are still able to do stunts and they're currently working on their first post-pandemic car stunt.

New Coronation Street series

ITV will air two new Corrie series' (Credit: ITV)

As well as new episodes, it was also revealed there will be two new Coronation Street series': Memorable Moments and Icons.

These series' will run over the summer alongside new episodes of the soap.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

