Coronation Street fans predict Daisy will cheat on Daniel in shock affair plot

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday March 15, 2023) saw Daisy freeze as she saw a delivery van.

With this, Ryan took her to the cafe to calm down.

Now, Coronation Street fans have predicted an affair for Daisy.

Ryan supported Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ryan supported Daisy

Recently, Daisy tried to report Justin’s stalking behaviour to his employer at his delivery firm.

Justin had been delivering her parcels, including her wedding cake samples, despite stalking her.

However, the delivery firm couldn’t take any action without evidence.

Last night, Daisy saw a delivery van in the street and panicked.

She froze, being reminded of Justin.

Ryan noticed that Daisy was in distress and invited her to sit down in the cafe with him.

At Roy’s, Daisy confessed that she was constantly looking over her shoulder because of Justin.

Ryan tried his best to support her.

Fans reckon that Ryan and Daisy will embark on an affair (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict affair for Daisy and Ryan

After seeing Ryan comfort Daisy and show more support than Daniel has been giving her, fans reckon that Daisy will have an affair.

They think that Daisy will cheat on Daniel with Ryan.

After all, they do have history!

One viewer wrote: “Please don’t set Daisy and Ryan together again.”

Please don't set daisy and Ryan together again #corrie — thomas forrest (@tommufc9524) March 15, 2023

They're 100% setting up a Ryan & Daisy affair. There's no other reason why he's suddenly getting this much screen time. #corrie — Brian Packham fan (@StuartBeckMP) March 15, 2023

Ryan and Daisy would make a nice couple. #Corrie — Bee McGowan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@Berniedoll) March 15, 2023

Another fan tweeted: “They’re 100% setting up a Ryan and Daisy affair. There’s no other reason why he’s suddenly getting this much screen time.”

A third viewer commented: “Ryan and Daisy would make a nice couple.”

Do you agree?

Daisy has her heart set on marrying Daniel (Credit: ITV)

Will Daisy have an affair?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week show Daisy at her hen do.

She’s still got her heart set on marrying Daniel.

But, will the wedding go ahead?

Will Daisy have an affair with Ryan and cheat on Daniel?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Daisy have an affair with Ryan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!