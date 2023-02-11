Coronation Street confirms Daisy stalker danger: ‘Whatever lengths necessary’

Coronation Street barmaid Daisy should be really afraid of stalker Justin who is “dangerous” and “laser-focused”, according to actor Andrew Still.

Andrew, who plays creepy Justin Rutherford in the soap, has revealed that his alter ego will go to “whatever lengths he feels are necessary” in order to win Daisy’s heart – and that makes him very dangerous!

Coronation Street actor Andrew Still says his alter-ego Justin is dangerous for Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Making a connection

Justin met Daisy when she had a breast cancer scare. She was at the hospital for tests and he was there with his mum, who’s dying.

They exchanged a few words and as far as Justin was concerned – they had a connection.

Since then Justin’s been pursuing Daisy.

He’s sent her flowers and chocolates, and recently things stepped up and became more serious when he started turning up on Coronation Street.

He came to the pub, and then showed up at a wedding fair where Daisy was trying on dresses and claimed to be her fiancé!

And recently he landed himself a job as a delivery driver, so he has an excuse to visit Weatherfield, all the time.

Justin sees himself as a good guy, according to actor Andrew Still (Credit: ITV)

Troubled times for Daisy in Coronation Street

“Justin is a troubled guy,” Andrew explained. “His mum is dying and he was reaching out and it just so happened that Daisy was there, when they had that chance meeting. She’s the one good thing in this horrible situation.”

Aww. It almost sounds quite cute, doesn’t it?

Coronation Street bride-to-be Daisy is scared of Justin (Credit: ITV)

Corrie stalker Justin gets sinister on Daisy

Almost. But not quite.

Because Andrew said Justin is completely delusional when it comes to Daisy.

“When he showed up he was expecting it to play out like a romcom,” he said. “He believed that when he turned up at the wedding fair that they’re going to run off together. And when it doesn’t play out that way, he realises he’s going to have to be a bit more strategic.”

That sounds more than a little sinister to us. And to Daisy, too, who has reported Justin to the police.

But Andrew said that means nothing to Justin.

“He’s really determined,” he said. “That determination is so strong that nothing will change his mind. He’s laser-focused. He’ll go to whatever lengths he feels are necessary.”

Daisy sees red and punches Justin when she spots him on the Street (Credit: ITV)

Coming to blows

Next week, Justin and Daisy come face to face again when he turns up on the cobbles once more.

Daisy sees her stalker standing on Coronation Street, holding a bunch of flowers and sees red! She lashes out at Justin.

But it turns out that his mum has died and he’s come to arrange the funeral with George Shuttleworth.

Awks.

“Emotions are running high,” Andrew said. “Justin’s not happy with Daisy and the way she’s treated him.

“From his perspective he’s been nothing but kind and loving towards her and this is the first time we see pushback from him. We see another side to him – a more slightly vindictive side.”

It seems things are about to take a darker turn when it comes to Daisy and Justin.

In fact, Andrew even admitted he was shocked when he found out what was coming!

“As much as I knew about where the story was going, what we’ve got planned down the road was a bit of a shock!” he said.

We can’t wait to find out what’s happening next.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Do you think Coronation Street barmaid Daisy is in danger? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!