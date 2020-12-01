Coronation Street new fan theory has suggested that Daisy Midgeley is working with Ray Crosby to try and get Jenny to sign over the Rovers.

Last week, Daisy turned up on the cobbles, along with her boyfriend Lee, to visit her former stepmother Jenny.

But after seeing how bad things were with Jenny and Johnny, Daisy decided to stick around.

Daisy first appeared in Coronation Street last week (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, in last night’s episodes (Monday, November 30) Abi saw Roxy leaving Sally and Tim’s. Sally told Abi she had just sold the house to them and they would be moving.

Abi started to become suspicious that Ray was trying to buy all the properties on the street. She told Kevin’s sister Debbie about her suspicions, unaware Debbie is working with Ray.

And after speaking to Craig, who mentioned he saw something he shouldn’t of in Ray’s office, Abi’s suspicions were raised.

Abi started to become suspicious of Ray (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Daisy Midgeley? Free Rein actress Charlotte Jordan

She soon snuck into Ray’s office and Abi found an invoice on his desk. She took the invoice to Sally and Kevin.

After speaking to a friend on the council, Sally confirmed that an application for a new development in Weatherfield had been approved and half the street would be knocked down.

Coronation Street: Fan theory suggests Daisy is working with Ray

But some fans think that it’s not just Ray and Debbie working to buy up the properties.

A fan theory suggests that Daisy is secretly working for Ray and she’s going to try and get Jenny to sell the Rovers.

Maybe that Daisy is Roxy and she’s been sent to get Jenny to sell the pub #Corrie — 🎅🏼⛄️ Dion ⛄️🎅🏼 (@DionPetrie) November 30, 2020

What is Daisy up to?🤔 Don't trust her #Corrie — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) November 30, 2020

Coronation Street: What’s next for Ray?

Next week, Ken unwittingly reveals to Debbie that they’re applying for the brewery to become a listed building, meaning it can’t be demolished.

But Debbie tells Ray and he brings in the bulldozers before the residents send in the application.

Weatherfield residents set up camp in front of the brewery to stop it from being knocked down.

Coronation Street residents try to stop the brewery demolition (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: How old is Faye Windass? Ray Crosby pressured her into bed!

Soon a long-arm arrives on the cobbles but Ken stands in front of its path.

Abi takes action by jumping in the diggers cab. However she loses control and ends up smashes a nearby substation, plunging surrounding streets into darkness.

Meanwhile Kevin’s suspicions of Debbie increase. Will he find out the truth?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.