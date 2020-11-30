Coronation Street recently introduced character Daisy Midgeley, the former stepdaughter of Jenny Connor.

In Friday’s episodes (November 27) Jenny told husband Johnny that Daisy and her boyfriend Lee would be stopping by.

However their reunion was a disaster as Johnny told his wife he wanted a divorce. Their lunch ended up with Johnny being arrested for the robbery and hit and run he was involved in over 30 years ago.

Daisy first appeared last week (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Vicky Entwistle apologises for insulting Coronation Street writers

Although Daisy was meant to be going with Lee to see his kids, in tonight’s episodes of Corrie (Monday, November 30), she tells Jenny she’ll stick around to help her through this tough time.

But who plays Daisy Midgeley?

Coronation Street: Who plays Daisy Midgeley?

Daisy is played by 25-year-old actress Charlotte Jordan.

Charlotte is well-known for her role playing Gaby Grant in Netflix series Free Rein. In 2018, the TV show had a Christmas film, where Charlotte also appeared as Gaby.

Charlotte Jordan as Gaby Grant in Netflix show Free Rein (Credit: YouTube: Free Rein/Netflix)

She also played the character Serena in Summer in Transylvania.

In 2016, she played Georgeann in film Angel of Decay. The same year she appeared in an episode of Casualty.

Back in 2007, Charlotte also appeared in an episode on The Bill.

Last year, she was credited as a producer and co-writer on short film Tracks.

Daisy and Jenny’s past

Daisy is the daughter of Jenny’s first husband, who is an unnamed character. Jenny and Daisy were close when Jenny was married to her father.

But in 2013, Jenny and her then-husband’s four-year-old son Tom drowned in a paddling pool.

Jenny’s son and Daisy’s half-brother Tom died in 2013 (Credit: ITV)

After his death, their marriage broke down and Jenny left that life behind.

In 2015 she returned to the cobbles. But she has kept in touch with Daisy over the years

Will Daisy be staying in Coronation Street?

It appears Daisy will be sticking around the cobbles for quite some time.

Speaking about her role on Coronation Street, Charlotte said: “I am thrilled to be joining such a well-beloved and iconic show like Corrie during its 60th anniversary and especially whilst living in such uncertain times.

It looks like Daisy will be staying on the cobbles for some time (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

“Daisy has been a delight to play so far with her lack of filter and flirty nature but there’s certainly more to her than meets the eye. I’m excited to flesh her out and see what lies ahead for hers and Jenny’s relationship.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.