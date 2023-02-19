Coronation Street fans are predicting a shock exit for Daisy Midgeley after the reported acid attack storyline.

The barmaid will reportedly face an acid attack by her deranged stalker Justin in a hard-hitting upcoming storyline.

Daisy is reportedly set to become a victim of an acid attack – and Coronation Street fans fear the end is near (Credit: ITV)

She has been hounded by delusional Justin after meeting him in a hospital waiting room during her own cancer scare.

Viewers have watched as he has bombarded Daisy with messages on social media, turned up to the pub and her home, and followed her to a wedding fare and insisted they will be the ones to marry.

But now, according to reports, it is going to take a truly horrifying turn.

Justin is apparently set to throw acid at Daisy in a truly shocking attack.

A source told the Mirror: “In the weeks to come, Justin’s fixation with Daisy will build and build until finally he confronts her in the Rovers – and throws acid at her.

“It is a truly horrifying scene that will leave viewers stunned. Bosses felt it was an important topic to highlight, but great care has been taken to make sure it’s handled sensitively.

Coronation Street to air shocking acid attack?

“They’ve been working with a number of research partners who have offered their expertise.”

Soap bosses have been working with Women’s Aid on the storyline.

Teresa Parker, head of media for the charity, said: “Coronation Street are always very thorough in their research in violence against women storylines.

That’ll be Charlotte Jordan leaving at some point this year then.

“We were happy to speak to the researchers. Storylines like this raise important awareness of issues like stalking and the danger it presents.”

The storyline echoes a similar one done in Emmerdale featuring Ross Barton.

Ross Barton was the victim of an acid attack in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans all have the same reaction

Actor Mike Parr was convinced to stick around on the ITV soap for the storyline, before bowing out shortly after.

And fans now think history will repeat itself with Daisy actress Charlotte Jordan leaving.

One said on a Digital Spy forum: “Think this may be an indication that Charlotte won’t be staying long term. I don’t think the Emmerdale actor did either.”

A second said: “Only problem with this storyline is if the acid hits her face it more than likely means Charlotte will leave because if not it means spending hours in the makeup chair every morning and eventually Charlotte will get fed up of it.

“I never expected her to be a lifer in Corrie because she’s a very talented actor and will go on to do great things. I just hope it’s not for a while.”

Another added: “That’ll be Charlotte Jordan leaving at some point this year then.”

However a fourth said: “Charlotte is a brilliant actress, and she’ll smash this totally. But I so hope she will be OK to still be around for another few years – quite a unique character is our Daisy.”

ED! contacted reps for Emmerdale on the storyline reports.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

