Coronation Street has created some cool merch over the years ranging from card games and puzzles to tote bags.

Now, Coronation Street clothing is officially going to be a thing as the soap has teamed up with Joanie Clothing. The six piece clothing collection draws inspiration from the popular ITV soap and fans are going to love it!

How exciting! (Credit: ITV/ Joanie Clothing)

Coronation Street and Joanie Clothing create new range

Coronation Street and Joanie Clothing have teamed up to create a new range of clothes made for soap fans.

The collection will feature six pieces which showcase some iconic Corrie landmarks on them.

Fans will be able to fill their wardrobes with a Newton and Ridley or Freshco sweatshirt. Or, they can show off a Roy’s Rolls t-shirt and even wear a cobbles themed cardigan.

And, if deciding on just one classic Corrie location is too difficult, don’t fret. Joanie are bringing out a shirt and dress that combines multiple places like the Kabin and the Rovers all in one item.

The pieces are all named after iconic Coronation Street families that have been on screen throughout the years.

Fans don’t have long to wait to get their hands on the collection. It launches on June 21 with the items ranging from £25-£65.

The range is sure to grab everyone’s attention (Credit: ITV/ Joanie Clothing)

The perfect collection for Corrie fans

Manchester-based brand Joanie Clothing have collaborated with the Coronation Street producers to ensure that they capture every important detail in the clothing. This makes it a perfect retro style collection for Corrie fans.

Joanie Clothing brand director Lucy explained: “Working on a collab with Coronation Street has been such fun.

I really enjoyed working with the producers to ensure the devil was in the detail – from making sure the window lintels to the famous terrace were perfectly accurate, matching the window graphics in Dev’s corner shop to ensure continuity, to making sure Norris’ paperboy was standing outside the Kabin was a dream job for me.”

We wanted to create wearable, tongue-in-cheek products that would feel like they had come out of a vintage store rather than a gift shop. Our exclusive Coronation Street all-over print was lovingly created to make people take a second look and start a fun conversation when someone notices the details!”

Katy Roberts, the Head of Merch and Shops Delivery at Corrie added: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Joanie on this retro Coronation Street clothing collection. For many viewers, the show has a warm, nostalgic feeling that perfectly aligns with Joanie’s values.

Working with a brand with roots in Manchester was also so important to us, and we couldn’t be more proud of the collection we’ve created together.”

The collection can be found at www.joanieclothing.com with some pieces also available in the Coronation Street tour gift shop from June 21.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

