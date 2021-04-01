Coronation Street star Colson Smith has revealed that he is taking a break from the ITV soap.

Colson – who plays loveable Craig Tinker – will take the whole of April off work.

The actor revealed the news on the Sofa Cinema Club podcast.

Actor Colson Smith is taking a break from Coronation Street (Credit: Splash News)

What will Colson Smith do during his Coronation Street break?

Colson revealed that he’ll be helping his sister Hannah, who is a vet, during lambing season on her farm.

Read more: Corrie viewers brand Craig Tinker the ‘dodgiest copper’ after he gives away important police information

He said: “April is lambing season and I’ve got the call up – I’m in for lambing season.

“I’m off work for the whole of April, so I’m going to be there lambing. It’s going to be great.”

And, while we’re well aware that we’re bringing you the news on April 1, we can assure you this isn’t an April Fools Day joke.

The Corrie star really is taking time out of the soap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colson J Smith (@colsonjsmith)

What else has Colson said about farming?

Speaking about helping out on the farm in March, Colson added: “It’s been full-on. I finished work and I got a call saying: ‘You need to come and help out, we need some help on the farm.’

“I’m a top farmer. I can drive the tractor, I’m good at that kind of stuff.”

The actor also revealed he comes from an “outdoors-y” family.

Read more: Colson Smith showcases his amazing 10 stone weight loss

“My family has all been brought up in the countryside. They are all very outdoors-y, academic, smart people.

I’m a top farmer. I can drive the tractor, I’m good at that kind of stuff.

“And then there’s me. I’m a bit of a townie, because I wanted to be an actor when everybody else wanted to live by the fat of the land sort of thing.”

However, despite his initial reluctance to embrace farm life, it appears Colson’s had a change of heart.

“I was called to action because there had just been a calf born. So I went to feed the calf. I was quite good,” he admitted.

“I had to milk its mum by hand, which was quite interesting because I was touching its teats and I didn’t even know its name.”

Colson Smith will be absent from our screens while he works on his family farm (Credit: ITV)

How much weight has Colson Smith lost?

Last summer, during lockdown, Colson underwent quite the transformation.

He revealed that he had lost around 10 stone in weight.

And, when he returned to the cobbles, fans of the show said he looked entirely different.

Will you miss Colson Smith on Coronation Street? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.