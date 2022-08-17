Coronation Street couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine hold wedding party attended by cast

Coronation Street real-life couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine held a wedding party attended by their Corrie colleagues.

The actors, who play Abi Webster and Tim Metcalfe in the soap, married last month with Sally sharing a picture from the ceremony.

However it looks like the couple decided to have another celebration with their friends.

Sally plays Abi in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sally Carman and Joe Duttine wedding

Vicky Myers, who plays DS Swain on the cobbles, posted some photos from the special event, which took place on Saturday, August 13, on her Instagram.

She shared a photo of Sally and Joe dancing together.

Vicky also shared selfies with Sue Devaney, who plays Debbie Webster and Toyah Battersby actress Georgia Taylor, who were also in attendance.

She captioned the post: “Last night I was privileged to join a bunch of beautiful people in celebrating this fabulous couple saying ‘I do.’

“What a night it was.

“Congratulations to a very special couple and my dear friend, the inimitable @sally_carman_.

“Here’s to Mr and Mrs Duttine.”

Sally commented on the post: “You’re just wonderful. Love you buddy.”

One fan wrote: “Lovely pics.”

A second commented: Absolutely wonderful.”

Joe plays Tim in the soap (Credit: ITV)

Sally announced last month that she and Joe had got married.

In the photo Sally was wearing a blue dress and held a glass of champagne as she kissed her new husband Joe, who was wearing a blue suit with a grey cap.

She captioned the post: “We did.”

After the wedding, the couple went on their honeymoon where they met up with another real-life Corrie couple Lee Boardman and Jennifer James.

