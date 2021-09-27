Coronation Street star Maximus Evans, who plays Corey Brent, has been pictured filming new scenes, could he kill again?

Earlier this year, Corey Brent, Kelly Neelan and their friends attacked Nina Lucas and Seb Franklin.

Corey’s friends began beating and kicking Nina and Corey started attacking Seb, however Kelly tried to stop Corey.

After the attack, a witness claimed to see Corey changing clothes before chucking his bag in the river. However the bag was never found.

Corey killed Seb (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Georgia Taylor hints Toyah and Imran could split after he lies about drunken night

Later Seb died from his injuries.

At the trial, Kelly was found guilty of murder, but Corey was found not guilty.

Coronation Street: Corey to kill again?

In pictures obtained by Metro.co.uk, Maximus could be seen filming scenes with another actor who is playing a busker.

Corey appears to be having an argument with the busker and in another photo, the busker is showing Corey something on his phone, but what is it?

Photos also reveal Corey has scratches and cuts on his face, however it is unclear what’s happened to him at this stage.

Corey was found not guilty for Seb’s murder (Credit: ITV)

According to the publication, the busker reveals themselves as a witness who clocked him getting rid of the incriminating backpack on the night of the attack.

Having discovered the busker knows something that could put him in prison, will Corey kill again to hide what he did?

Entertainment Daily has contacted Corrie reps for comment.

Coronation Street: Sally Carman teases revenge on Corey

After the court verdict, actress Sally Carman, who plays Seb’s mother Abi revealed her character will leave the cobbles but return for revenge.

Teasing what’s to come, Sally told Entertainment Daily and other media: “It’s lifechanging and all of those things.

“But it’s like she’s being driven by a force she can’t stop and it’s slightly out of her hands as well because she has to do what she’s going to do.”

It was also revealed that Abi will return for revenge for a big week in October.

Abi will be returning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans in hysterics over Norris Coles’ revenge on the paperboy

Speaking about filming Abi’s return and the upcoming scenes, Sally said: “It’s ridiculous. It’s outrageous and it was such good fun. I don’t know how much I can say.”

She added: “Stunts galore. It’s been so much fun and it’s one of those storylines as an actor that you just go ‘oh come on, let’s have it.’ So it was brilliant.”

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Will you be watching next week’s episodes of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.