Nick’s son Sam made his first appearance in Coronation Street last night and immediately stole the show.

Normally it takes a while for most characters to bed in, but the young lad proved an immediate hit with soap fans.

But, rather than being a chip off the old Tilsley block, viewers thought he was more of a mini Roy Cropper.

As Sam entered Nick’s flat with mum Natasha and met his dad for the first time, he excitedly spoken ten to the dozen and showed off an incredible knowledge of astronomy.

He later called his dad and left an adorable voicemail message, breezily ending it with “love you”.

Nick’s son Sam was a charming chatterbox in his first visit to Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans hailed young Sam a breath of fresh air…

I love this boy. He is so full of life a right head full of knowledge. What a darling boy Sam is #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) October 2, 2020

The boy playing Sam is so precious.💗#Corrie — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) October 3, 2020

The best character in #Corrie is hands down Nick’s son Sam. I bloody adore him so much. — Keziah (@Keziahhhx) October 2, 2020

Sam (Jude Riordan) is an absolute gem!

He's a junior version of Roy Cropper (OCD & v.clever) & stargazer, Curly Watts.#Corrie pic.twitter.com/DKalo9Xpsq — McWhiskers (@fussyMcWhiskers) October 2, 2020

Exactly! Forget Steve actually might be Sam’s dad, it might be Roy!#corrie https://t.co/TdNKeZ7OJU — Ben Price Fan Club (@benpricefanclub) October 2, 2020

Sam is so cute, but are they sure they got the right dad? He looks like Roy 😂 #Corrie — Carolanne (@Haleb_4_ever) October 2, 2020

Nick’s son Sam meets Leanne in next week’s Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

When will Nick’s son Sam next be on Corrie?

Fans of newcomer Sam won’t have long to wait to see him again.

Nick has been agonising over whether to tell girlfriend Leanne about Sam since learning he had a son last month.

He’s worried how she will take the news, given her own son Oliver is terminally ill.

But next week he comes clean, explaining ex Natasha gave birth to Sam nine years ago and that he met him a few days ago.

Leanne is furious with him for keeping such a big secret and demands Nick summon Natasha and Sam to the hospital.

And Sam will be sticking around too, with Nick actor Ben Price confirming he will be welcomed into the family through his mum Gail.

“She recognises he’s not going to go and Natasha’s probably not going to go. This child is important to Nick and a grandchild is important to Gail,” he revealed.

“He’s a Tilsley, he’s part of Brian, and I think that feeds into that history and that’s important to Gail.

“I think she’s going to try and make an effort. And Natasha’s changed, she’s not the same girl.”

Who plays Corrie newcomer Sam?

Sam is played by young actor Jude Riordan and he actually had a connection to the cobbles before joining the show.

In 2018 Jude was cast in the Sky One comedy drama Brassic alongside former Corrie actress Michelle Keegan.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

