Coronation Street's Colson Smith shows off incredible weight loss as he dresses up for awards ceremony

Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker in Coronation Street showed off his incredible weight loss at the 2020 TRIC Awards ceremony yesterday (Tuesday, March 10).

The actor posted a picture of himself looking very smart in front of the lit up TRIC sign.

He captioned the post: "TRIC 2020."

Fans were quick to say how great Colson looked following his recent weight loss.

One commented: "You look ace!"

A second wrote: "You look amazing. Well done you're smashing it."

A third said: "You are looking amazing."

A fourth added: "Looking well dude."

The 21-year-old actor is currently taking part in this year's Sport Relief and the training has clearly helped him tone up and trim down.

Today (Wednesday, March 11) Sport Relief's Clash of the Channels' celebrity rowing race at Salford Quays took place.

Colson was on ITV's 'Team Sunshine' with Emmerdale's Isabel Hodgins, doctor and TV presenter Dr Ranj, Dancing On Ice professional Matt Evers, TV presenter Andrea McLean, British rower Cath Bishop, newsreader and journalist Romilly Weeks and Olympic silver rowing medalist Zoe De Toledo.

Read More: Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher would like a role on Coronation Street

Fans will be able to find out whether they beat teams from the BBC, Channel 4 and Sky on Friday.

Just three weeks ago, Colson told fans he'd been attending boot camp as part of his training.

Several years ago the actor admitted he'd lost nearly four stone after attempts to get fitter and healthier.

He revealed he started working on his body when he left college to reduce his boredom and was then part of Ultimate Performance Fitness in Manchester, whom he gave credit to for his weight loss.

Appearing on Aled Jones' radio chat show, he admitted that his character's storyline had some part to play in his decision to get fit.

At the time, Craig decided he wanted to become a policeman after witnessing Kylie Platt's tragic death on the cobbles.

Colson's alter ego is also determined to lose weight (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street's Jack P. shepherd shares hilarious blooper with Alexandra Mardell

Also partaking in Sports Relief is Colson's former co-star Katie McGlynn, who played Craig's cousin Sinead Tinker until her death last year.

Katie is doing the celebrity special of The Greatest Dancer alongside Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, YouTuber and Strictly star Saffron Barker and musician Hrvy.

Currently Colson's alter ego Craig is also determined to lose some weight after he revealed to his stepdad Kirk that he was being teased for his weight at work.

The police officer has been going on runs to try to get into shape.

Have you been watching Corrie recently?

Sport Relief 2020 airs on Friday March 13 on BBC1 at 7pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!