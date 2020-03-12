Coronation Street's Colson Smith reveals food poisoning caused him to lose one and a half stone

Colson Smith, who plays lovable policeman Craig Tinker in Coronation Street - has revealed the unhealthy way he lost one and a half stone.

The Dorset-born actor, 21, has impressed his fans recently by showing off his weight loss.

Colson took part in this year's Sport Relief rowing challenge (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Coronation Street Sue Cleaver shares hilarious behind the scenes picture with co-star Melanie Hill

And it's largely down to his fitness regime.

I've lost about a stone and a half. In seven days I've had one banana and three slices of toast.

However, the soap star revealed last year that he unexpectedly lost more than a stone and a half on holiday after getting sick.

Speaking on his podcast Sofa Cinema Club - which he hosts with co-stars Jack P Shepherd and Ben Price - he revealed he got food poisoning while enjoying a sunny break in Thailand.

Colson and the ITV team competing in Sport Relief (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Coronation Street fans in stitches as Jack. P Shepherd clutches hand sanitiser in pics with co-stars

He explained how he had ignored the advice of his work colleagues Jack and Ben by eating seafood.

He said: "I was in Ko Lanta. I was sat on the beach and the waiter came over and was like, 'What would you like?' And I said, 'I'll have the prawns to start please'.

"I had avoided seafood [on Ben's advice] but I was sat on the beach and I was like, 'How can you not have seafood on the beach?'

He continued: "Well, anyway. I'm not doing that again. I've lost about a stone and a half. In seven days I've had one banana and three slices of toast. I'm on the mend now."

Ouch!

Since then, Colson has continued to lose weight however, after starting a fitness regime to shed pounds.

Several years ago, the actor admitted he'd lost nearly four stone after attempts to get fitter and healthier.

He revealed he started working on his body when he left college to reduce his boredom and was then part of Ultimate Performance Fitness in Manchester, whom he gave credit to for his weight loss.

Colson plays Craig in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Appearing on Aled Jones' radio chat show, he admitted that his character's storyline had some part to play in his decision to get fit.

At the time, Craig decided he wanted to become a policeman after witnessing Kylie Platt's tragic death on the cobbles.

The actor is currently taking part in this year's Sport Relief and the training has clearly helped him tone up and trim down.

Colson is doing Sport Relief's Clash of the Channels' celebrity rowing race in Salford Quays.

Cast members from BBC, ITV, C4 and Sky have all taken to the water to compete for their channel - and Colson is among those flying the flag for ITV. The winners will be revealed on Friday (March 13).

After posting pictures in his training gear on Instagram, fans were quick to notice his much smaller frame.

One fan remarked: "Well done on the weight loss and all my very best wishes."

Another supporter added: "Looking good Colson."

A third simply wrote: "You look marvellous."

Colson has been training for Sport Relief (Credit: BBC)

"You'll smash it," said one more.

In an interview with What's On TV about his efforts for Sport Relief, Colson said: "Rowing is a way of keeping fit I've never thought of - it might be my new hobby!"

He also teased that his character would have a fitness-related storyline, too, adding: "Fitness is something possibly plot-related that's going to become more apparent this year on Coronation Street for reasons I can't say!"

Will you be tuning into Sport Relief? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!