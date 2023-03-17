Coronation Street stars Colson Smith, Jack P Shepherd and Ben Price
Corrie stars Colson Smith, Jack P. Shepherd and Ben Price swapping the cobbles for the stage in unanimous move

They've announced a live show

By Entertainment Daily

Coronation Street stars Colson Smith, Jack P. Shepherd and Ben Price have announced that they will be swapping the cobbles for the stage, with a live show of their podcast.

The three Corrie stars began their Sofa Cinema Club podcast back in 2019. The podcast was an opportunity for them to “get together and educate each other about films”.

After a successful live show of their podcast last year, the trio have now announced on Instagram that they will be taking to the stage for a second headline show. The show will take place at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester on May 11.

Coronation Street: Colson Smith announces podcast news with co-stars

In the announcement, Colson admitted he was “bricking it” about performing in front of a live audience on the upcoming show. Last year, demand for tickets was so high that they sold out after just 48 hours.

“Please don’t by a ticket,” he joked, with Ben agreeing.

Ben then joked that fans can enjoy dinner with the trio before the show at the ‘Nando’s next door’ to the theatre.

Corrie stars storylines

The live show is sure to keep the actors on their toes, as all three have been involved in some big Corrie storylines in the last year.

Last year, Colson’s character Craig Tinker was supporting Faye Windass (Ellie Leach). She received an early menopause diagnosis.

Please don’t by a ticket.

Nick Tilsley was recently forced to come clean to Leanne about drug dealer Harvey Gaskell’s involvement with the Bistro.

Colson Smith smiling at ITV Palooza
Colson Smith will join his co-stars on the live show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And also his part in Damon’s drug-dealing activities.

And things haven’t been any easier for Jack P Shepherd’s David Platt.

His son Max Turner (Paddy Bever) has ended up in prison for his part in Alya Nazir’s (Sair Khan) stabbing.

Read more: Coronation Street fans desperate for soap bosses to act as Stephen destroys Carla

Tickets for the show are available to buy now. Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

