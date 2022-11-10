Coronation Street star Colson Smith shows off even more weight loss, delighting fans

Fans of Coronation Street have once again been delighted to see the continued weight loss journey of star Colson Smith.

As the actor dropped a new photo on his Instagram account, fans took to the comments section to cheer him on.

Colson has undergone a radical transformation in recent years.

The actor, who plays police officer Craig Tinker on the soap, has dropped over 10 stone in the last two years alone.

Colson Smith shares a weight loss update

Colson shared an update on his personal Instagram page.

The picture showed him hard at work at the gym, and looking fitter than ever.

Fans took to the comments below to applaud Colson’s journey.

Said one impressed fan: “I love your determination… I need some of that! Looking fab!”

“Wow! You’re looking so good Colson, they must be sick of altering your uniform on Corrie,” said another commenter.

“Looking great Colson!” one fan said.

“You look so good, keep up the excellent work,” encouraged another.

Colson Smith has undergone a radical transformation since joining the show (Credit: ITV)

How did Colson lose weight?

Colson said that he made a number of changes to his lifestyle during lockdown.

Speaking to the Metro in May, Colson discussed about how he fell in love with running, transforming his body and mindset in the process.

“When I first started it was purely to lose weight and in the first two months I probably hated every run I went on.

“I did it because it was going to benefit me for the rest of my life.

“In my head, every run was going to make me less fat,” he said.

“Then what I learned was that the runs were the only time in the day I had for me.”

He then joined ITV fitness competition The Games.

Although Wes Nelson was crowned the show’s winner, fans fell in love with Colson and his go-getter attitude.

Colson’s weight loss continues to impress.

