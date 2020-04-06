Coronation Street's Colson Smith responds to being 'cut out' of Lucy Fallon's tribute

Coronation Street's Colson Smith has responded to being 'cut out' of former co-star Lucy Fallon's tribute.

Lucy, who recently departed her role as Bethany Platt in Coronation Street, posted a tribute to her family, who she cannot see due to coronavirus lockdown.

In the pictures, Lucy could be seen with friends and family including her mum, sisters and nephews.

She wrote: "Really missing my team today. I don't want to complain at all because I know so many people are in much worse situations. And I'm so grateful to our NHS and all of our key workers who are keeping this country together right now. But I am missing them,

"And I know a lot of you will be missing people too! So I wanted to share these pics that I love. I promise to never ever take for granted any of the little things again. Can't wait to hug them and kiss them again. Hopefully soon. Stay safe and stay home x."

Colson and Lucy are good friends off-screen and on-screen (Credit: ITV)

Colson, who plays Craig Tinker in Corrie, joked about not 'making the cut' on the tribute.

He wrote: "Didn't make the cut. Ouch. It's only been a few months."

Lucy responded saying: "I actually was waiting for this comment you little munchykin x."

Jenny Connor actress Sally Ann Matthews chimed in saying: "Yeah, where are we? Remember I'm admin... x"

Lucy's character Bethany left Coronation Street last month after receiving the offer for an internship in London.

Lucy played Bethany on Coronation Street from 2015 until 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Although she originally decided not to go because she didn't want to leave new boyfriend Daniel, he decided to move to London with her and his son Bertie.

But things all ended in tears when Daniel proposed to Bethany whilst drunk, and he ended up calling her "Sinead" - which is the name of his wife who died in October last year.

Realising Daniel isn't over Sinead, Bethany ended things with Daniel and decided to move to London alone.

Coronation Street has stopped production (Credit: ITV)

Currently the Coronation Street cast and crew are no longer filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

