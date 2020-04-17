Coronation Street actor Colson Smith hints the soap will write coronavirus scenes

Coronation Street actor Colson Smith has hinted that the soap could potentially cover the coronavirus pandemic in future episodes.

Currently the ITV soap has stopped filming due to the ongoing pandemic and the UK is in a lockdown.

Colson, who has played Craig Tinker on Corrie since 2011, appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk with Lorraine Kelly about the show.

Speaking about the pandemic, Lorraine said: "As Corrie always does so well it will be reflecting this storyline. That'll be so interesting to see as well won't it?"

Colson responded saying: "I think we're all really looking forward to when we get the nod to say we're going back, reading them scripts and reading how we show the guidelines, the social distancing.

"How we show from what we've missed. You know it will be really interesting and it's an exciting time.

"You know we've got a great team of writers behind us so I'm sure that they're all working away at the moment to be able to make sure that when we come back we've got everything right and we're ready."

Coronation Street coronavirus referencing

Whilst it hasn't been confirmed whether the show will integrate will cover the health crisis on the show, it was recently reported by The Sun Online that Coronation Street wouldn't be mentioning the pandemic in upcoming episodes.

As insider told the publication: "They were finishing scenes that had already been written, so there are no references to social distancing and that like.

"As the episodes won't air until the summer they wouldn't have known and still don't know now - what the situation is going to be by then.

"Once production begins again again then the writers can decide how to reference the pandemic - hopefully in the past tense."

What storylines will be happening over the next few weeks?

Although the coronavirus will not be mentioned in near future episodes, there's plenty of other storylines to come.

This week has kicked off the start of Asha's sexting storyline.

Viewers have also seen the arrival of newcomer Scott, who leaves Johnny on edge.

But Johnny plans to go away as Scott has his stay in the B&B. But what is Johnny hiding?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

